10 Best States for Millennials—New York and California Not on This List

Skooluru ranked the best states for millennials across seven dimensions.

envato elements

Being a millennial can be hard.

They want to retire as millionaires but are struggling to balance lifestyle costs and financial goals. While many factors can contribute to this, where the Millennial generation lives can impact how well they can do.

Scholaroo, a college scholarship resource, ranked the best states for millennials – defined as people born between 1981 and 1996 – in the following categories:

Affordability political and social environment employment Quality of life Health personal Finance Security

Seven categories were evaluated using 52 metrics graded on a 100-point scale. The metrics included cost of living, home ownership rate, unemployment rate, average income, retirement age and average FICO score.

New York and California may be major work hubs for the Millennial generation, but neither state made the top 10.

Scholaroo ranked Minnesota the best state in America for the millennial generation.

Walter Bibico getty images

Minnesota was ranked the best state for the Millennial generation with a score of 71.63. According to Skoluru, it has the second-highest millennial home ownership rate – and has achieved high personal finance and affordability scores.

The “Land of 10,000 Lakes” was named one of the top states to live and work in CNBC’s annual study.

In a WalletHub report earlier this year, Minnesota was also named the least stressed state in the country. Residents said they experienced the least amount of money and family stress.

According to the same WalletHub report, the average hours of sleep per night in Minnesota were second only to Colorado.

minnesota utah Massachusetts colorado Vermont I Washington Virginia maryland iowa

According to Skoulu, Utah is ranked as the No. 2 best state for the millennial generation.

Jordan Siemens | DigitalVision | getty images

Utah ranked as the second best state for the Millennial generation with a score of 70.51.

Utah also tops the list as the state with the highest employment rates for millennials, and ranks No. 4 for personal finance.

Like Minnesota, Utah was recently named one of the least stressed states in America. Utah had the lowest average hours worked per week, the lowest percentage of the population living in poverty, and one of the lowest divorce rates in the US.

In another WalletHub study from September, Utah was named the happiest state in America and had the highest volunteer rate. Three of its cities were named the most neighborly cities in the country in Neighbor.com’s September rankings.

According to Scoluru, Massachusetts is ranked as the No. 3 best state for the millennial generation.

Tomasz Szulzewski | moment | getty images

Massachusetts ranks in the top three of the best states for the millennial generation. The state also ranks second in terms of health and sixth in terms of political and social environment.

Massachusetts was named the No. 3 best U.S. state for mental health in Soliant Health’s September rankings. “Massachusetts has the highest number of mental health providers per population ratio,” the report said, “with one provider for every 145 residents.”

The New England state has the highest Millennial median income, which makes sense considering that residents are among the highest earners in the country with a median salary of $76,600 per year, which is higher than the median U.S. household income of $74,580. A little more.

Don’t Miss: Do you want to become smarter and more successful with your money, work, and life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

As technology reshapes business expectations, some leaders are embracing the change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2 to hear strategies for adapting, innovating and succeeding in this new era of business. buy your ticket Here,

Source: www.cnbc.com