10 Best Social Media Platforms for Ecommerce

In this part, we will take a look at the ten best social media platforms for ecommerce. If you want to skip our introduction to social media and ecommerce, take a look 5 Best Social Media Platforms for Ecommerce.

The power of social media that allows people sitting at home to reach thousands of people around the world has disrupted various industries. For example, news organizations that typically had to rely on newspapers and physical distributions can now target more readers through Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter). Additionally, Alphabet Inc. Video sharing platforms like YouTube, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have enabled media organizations to generate millions of views and reach users who do not have access to cable television platforms.

However, perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the Internet has been electronic commerce. While Alphabet’s Google, the world’s best-known and most widely used search engine, is used to run informational queries (such as those related to the current conflict in Gaza) to enable users to stay updated with current events. is done, the reality is that one of the benefits Google gave people in its early days was the ability to easily find products online in an era when new websites were coming up left, right and center. And a medium was needed to consolidate all this information under one roof.

Since then, the Internet, ecommerce, and social media have come a long way. Not only is Alphabet one of the most valuable companies in the world, but Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is equally valuable because its user base gives advertisers the ability to reach billions of people. Meta, in particular, has been one of the hottest stocks in 2023, as the hype surrounding artificial intelligence has served it well as it gives the company the ability to generate better content and ad recommendations for users. The market has seen its shares rise 150.77% so far in the year due to the hype, and Meta has also announced major upgrades to its services that integrate AI into the broader user experience.

Therefore, it is clear that ecommerce and social media go hand in hand, as social media not only helps small merchants like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) but also provides. Merchants with a large market whose product preferences and tastes often make for better targeted advertising.

From a formal and research point of view, selling products through social media is called social commerce. Due to the ease of access for traders and the huge number of users of social media networks, this market is quite large. Several research reports attempt to estimate the size of this market. One such report comes from Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) and it reveals that social commerce sales were a whopping $492 billion. As if that wasn’t enough, despite its massive volume, sales grew at a compound annual growth rate. is expected to grow (CAGR of 26%) to reach $1.2 trillion by the end of 2025. Accenture believes Asia and Brazil will lead this wave of social commerce sales, with India in particular given its large youth population. The reason is expected to play a major role being that people are more technologically literate than their elders. As far as the US is concerned, US social commerce sales should double by 2025 and will be dominated by items like apparel.

Based on this, consulting and research firm McKinsey says that for US ecommerce sales, the share of sales through social commerce will continue to grow in the future. Its data shows that social commerce as a percentage of ecommerce was 3.4% in 2020 and was worth $3.4 billion in the year. McKinsey projections show that by the end of 2025, not only will the percentage of sales increase to 5.2%, but social commerce sales in the US will be valued at $79.6 billion, a large but small percentage of the projected global total. Social commerce sales to reach $2 trillion by 2025. McKinsey said social commerce has proven hugely beneficial for companies operating in China, as those who have leveraged Instagram’s engaging influencers and used innovative methods such as live stream shopping have seen conversion rates of 30%. Have seen. That’s ten times more than traditional ecommerce!

Since AI is the talk of the town these days, and Meta’s Facebook is considered one of the biggest beneficiaries of the application of AI in social commerce, here’s what Meta’s management had to say during its latest earnings call conference call:

Beyond Reels, AI is driving results in our monetization tools through our automated advertising products, which we call Meta Advantage. Almost all of our advertisers are using at least one of our AI powered products. We also deployed Meta Lattice, a new model architecture that learns to predict the performance of an ad across different datasets and optimization goals. And we introduced the AI ​​Sandbox, a testing playground for generative AI-powered tools like automatic text variation, background generation, and image outcropping. Business messaging is another important part of our monetization strategy and we recently announced that the 200 million users of our WhatsApp Business app will now be able to create click-to-Whatsapp ads for Facebook and Instagram without the need for a Facebook account. This is a huge unlock, especially in countries where WhatsApp is often the first step to getting your business online. Paid messaging is a bit old, but it is being adopted well. The number of businesses using our paid messaging products has doubled year over year. While we were messaging, I mentioned that we had started starting channels on WhatsApp last month. It’s a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations. And I’m really excited for more people to try it as we bring this product to more countries throughout the rest of this year.

So, with these details in mind, let’s take a look at the best social media platforms for ecommerce.

10 Best Social Media Platforms for Ecommerce

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

our methodology

To create our list of the best social media platforms for ecommerce, we ranked popular social media platforms based on the number of active monthly users or total users. The list is not all inclusive.

10 Best Social Media Platforms for Ecommerce

1. Facebook

Latest monthly active user estimate: 3 billion

Facebook is one of the largest social media platforms in the world, and it has managed to grow successfully over the past two decades. It provides brands with the ability to set up their shops online and then seek customers through marketing campaigns. Facebook has also upgraded its platform over the years, and it offers Facebook Marketplace that enables even regular people to list their products for sale online. Facebook relies on its user data and preferences to market merchant products, and it charges marketing fees to merchants for outreach.

2. Instagram

Latest monthly active user estimate: 2.35 billion

Instagram is another social media network owned by Meta Platform. Unlike Facebook, which relies mostly on text-based social posting and interaction, Instagram is a visual platform. Additionally, Instagram is not an original Meta product, as the firm purchased it after it was established and operational. Facebook bought Instagram for $1.24 billion in 2021, and over the years, Instagram has also introduced several upgrades to the platform. Ultimately, Instagram influencers, at least the richest ones, have done remarkably well for themselves, and most of them are celebrities who leverage their fans to gain followers on the application and then Sell ​​products for them, while charging huge fees from marketing firms for them. reach.

3. WeChat

Latest monthly active user estimate: 1.3 billion

WeChat is the first Chinese social media application on our list. It is run by Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and is one of the largest applications of its kind in China. It plays a central role in most people’s lives as it allows them to make payments, share photos, and communicate with each other. Enables to communicate. Other. WeChat’s social commerce offerings are also quite diverse, as it offers both business-to-business and business-to-customer capabilities.

4. TikTok

Latest monthly active user estimate: 1 billion

TikTok is another Chinese social media application that has taken the world by storm. It allows people to share short video clips about anything they like and believe has the potential to gain popularity. TikTok has also proved to be a boon for companies that rely on influencers to deliver products to interested customers. Additionally, like WeChat, TikTok also allows businesses to sign up on the platform and promote their products.

5. Snapchat

Latest monthly active user estimate: 750 million

Snapchat is another popular short video sharing social media network operated by Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). It comes with a unique flavor as it allows users to share videos that are deleted after a set time period. Snapchat has also been supporting social commerce for some time, and it introduced Snap Discover in 2015, which allowed content creators to push their ad-supported content on the platform.

Click to continue reading and view 5 Best Social Media Platforms for Ecommerce,

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. The author received no additional compensation for this piece beyond that typically made by Insider Monkey. All investment decisions should be taken only after consulting a qualified investment professional. 10 Best Social Media Platforms for Ecommerce Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com