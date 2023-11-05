10 Best Places To Retire Across America

Summary

America is home to many excellent places for retirement, offering beautiful scenery, comfortable weather, and vibrant communities. For the millions nearing retirement age, choosing where to settle down is an important decision that can greatly impact quality of life. Across the country, charming small towns, exciting cities, and scenic coastal areas provide wonderful settings to enjoy the golden years. From the deserts of the Southwest to the beaches of Florida, most of the best places to retire in the USA offer diversity for seniors when it comes to activities, amenities, and natural beauty.

Retirement hotspots like Arizona and North Carolina draw retirees with warm weather and an abundance of golf courses and recreational facilities. Places like Charleston, San Diego, and Santa Fe are also rated highly for their historic charm, art scenes, and outdoor recreation. With reasonable living costs and access to amenities, these cities enable an active lifestyle. For those seeking a quieter pace, lakeside towns in the Midwest or mountain villages out West also make idyllic retreats.

With so many attractive options nationwide, it’s no wonder certain parts of the United States are considered among the top places to retire in the world, as the country offers retirees endless possibilities to find their ideal community. Here are some of the best places to retire in America for seniors looking to live out their golden years in peace.

10

Asheville, North Carolina



Asheville in the Blue Ridge Mountains offers arts, breweries, and stunning vistas for retirement.

Photo by Jehu Israel on Unsplash

Tree-lined street in downtown Asheville, North Carolina

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville offers lots of amazing things to do but it’s particularly revered for its natural beauty and thriving arts scene. The mild climate ensures pleasant weather year-round for visitors to explore the waterfalls, trails, and galleries that abound.

With a walkable downtown filled with locally-owned shops, breweries, and restaurants, retirees will have plenty of activities. The relatively affordable cost of living also appeals to retirees looking to make the most of their retirement funds.

Things to Do: Hiking, biking, visiting Biltmore Estate, shopping downtown, touring breweries

Best Time to Visit: Spring and fall for mild weather and fall foliage

Average Cost of Living: 0% higher than the national average

9

Charleston, South Carolina



This charming coastal city with Southern charm, architecture, and culture creates an ideal retirement backdrop.

Photo by Leonel Heisenberg on Unsplash

Street in historic downtown Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is one of the best places in America for retirement, as it exudes historic southern charm with its antebellum architecture, horse-drawn carriages, and cobblestone streets. Beyond the city’s Instagram-worthy aesthetics, retirees can enjoy Charleston’s many activities and attractions, such as museums, restaurants, galleries, and waterfront parks.

Nearby top-rated beaches in Charleston also provide pleasant coastal recreation as well. Plus, the winters are relatively mild compared to other parts of the country. Overall, Charleston’s rich history and culture create an utterly captivating atmosphere.

Things to Do: Touring plantations, visiting museums, dining out, strolling Waterfront Park

Best Time to Visit: Spring and fall to avoid summer heat/humidity

Average Cost of Living: 2% lower than the national average

8

Boulder, Colorado



Boulder provides access to nature, an active lifestyle, and a liberal culture popular with retirees.

Shutterstock

An Aerial View Of Boulder, Colorado USA

Nestled against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder offers a lot to love; it comes with a progressive town with a youthful vibe thanks to the University of Colorado’s presence. But its abundance of outdoor recreation options, 300 days of sunshine, and thriving arts and foodie scenes also entice retirees.

Boulder has miles of hiking and biking trails, plus plenty of hip restaurants and indie shops downtown. The natural splendor and relaxed pace make Boulder an alluring spot to settle down.

Things to Do: Hiking, biking, skiing, shopping downtown, farmers market

Best Time to Visit: Year-round for outdoor activities

Year-round for outdoor activities Average Cost of Living: $2506

7

Santa Fe, New Mexico



Artistic Santa Fe mixes Pueblo culture with world-class galleries, music, and cuisine for retirees.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Aerial view of buildings and homes nestled in the mountains in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe is another one of the best retirement spots in the US for seniors seeking to live their golden years in bliss; it emanates multicultural southwestern charm from the turquoise doors to the adobe architecture. The city’s rich history and thriving arts scene provide endless galleries, museums, festivals, and restaurants. The dry mountain climate brings 300 days of sun, making outdoor activities like hiking and biking possible year-round.

With an affordable cost of living and robust wellness community, Santa Fe is a fulfilling yet laid-back place to retire.

Things to Do: Visiting art galleries, hiking, exploring museums, shopping downtown

Best Time to Visit: Late spring through fall for warm weather

Late spring through fall for warm weather Average Cost of Living: $5211 per month

6

Bend, Oregon



Outdoor mecca Bend offers biking, skiing, rivers, and craft beer for an active mountain retirement.

Shutterstock

Mirror pond in Bend, Oregon

In the Cascade Mountains, Bend is a paradise of outdoor recreation and craft beer. Retirees can fill their days skiing, golfing, kayaking, or hiking the many trails and waterways. When not adventuring outdoors, visitors can sample Bend’s numerous microbreweries or peruse the lively downtown district’s shops and cafes.

The climate stays mild year-round, though winters see their fair share of snow. With natural beauty and urban amenities, Bend offers an ideal balance for retirement.

Things to Do: Skiing, hiking, biking, microbrewery tours

Best Time to Visit: Year-round for outdoor activities

Year-round for outdoor activities Average Cost of Living: $3683 per month

5

Fort Collins, Colorado



College town Fort Collins blends friendly charm with culture and access to nature for retirement.

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins is home to Colorado State University and offers an inviting mix of youthful energy, outdoor recreation, and small-town charm. Situated an hour north of Denver, Fort Collins is another favorite among the best places to retire to in the US, as it provides pleasant weather and easy access to the Rocky Mountains for skiing and hiking.

Retirees can stroll the historic Old Town with its local eateries, boutiques, and craft breweries. Thanks to the college population, a vibrant arts and culture scene also thrives. The blend of an active lifestyle and community vitality makes Fort Collins a well-rounded retirement locale.

Things to Do: Touring breweries, hiking, biking, visiting museums

Best Time to Visit: Year-round for outdoor activities

Year-round for outdoor activities Average Cost of Living: $2426

4

San Luis Obispo, California



Scenic central coast living in laidback San Luis Obispo near beaches and wineries.

Madonna Inn is a motel in San Luis Obispo, California

Located midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo (nicknamed SLO) combines idyllic California weather and scenery with a friendly college-town vibe. Retirees can explore the wineries and beaches along the nearby coast, hike and bike in the mountains, or stroll the downtown area’s shops, cafes, and parks.

The Mediterranean-like climate means cool ocean breezes in summer and mild winters. SLO offers small-city living coupled with proximity to big-city amenities.

Things to Do: Beach going, hiking, biking, exploring downtown

Best Time to Visit: Year-round for mild weather

Year-round for mild weather Average Cost of Living: $3101

3

Sarasota, Florida



Sarasota’s beautiful beaches, arts scene, and warm weather create an inviting Florida retirement spot.

Shutterstock

Marina in Downtown Sarasota, Florida

Featuring powdery white-sand beaches along the Gulf Coast, Sarasota offers paradise for ocean lovers. The hot and humid climate means plenty of sun-filled days to enjoy the seaside setting year-round. When not relaxing at the beach, seniors can explore the museums and performing arts venues, botanical gardens, galleries, and golf courses.

Sarasota’s charming downtown tempts with trendy restaurants and boutiques. For an idyllic waterfront retirement, Sarasota can’t be beat.

Things to Do: Sunbathing, golfing, dining, shopping downtown

Best Time to Visit: Fall and spring for moderate temperatures

Fall and spring for moderate temperatures Average Cost of Living: $2713

2

Naples, Florida



Naples offers white sand beaches, golf, shopping, and dining for an indulgent Florida retirement.

alkane / Shutterstock

A beautiful street in Naples, Florida, USA

With prime access to the Gulf of Mexico and Everglades National Park, Naples promises the best of Florida’s coastline and nature. The city boasts over 10 miles of beaches and ample options for soaking up the sunshine. Retirees can enjoy the area’s plentiful golf courses, tennis courts, art galleries, and upscale shopping.

Naples also has a reputation as one of Florida’s most affluent areas, reflected in its elegant resorts and gourmet dining scene. Those seeking a refined paradise by the sea will love calling Naples home during their golden years.

Things to Do: Golfing, fine dining, relaxing on the beach

Best Time to Visit: Fall and spring for pleasant weather

Fall and spring for pleasant weather Average Cost of Living: $3329

1

Lancaster, Pennsylvania



Historic Lancaster County provides small-town living with Amish culture and rural landscapes.

Randolph Carney at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Known as the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, Lancaster entices visitors with its rolling farmlands, Amish community, and family-friendly attractions. Retirees can enjoy the area’s quaint small-town ambiance, modern amenities, and health care.

The temperate four-season climate brings stunning fall foliage and mild summers. Between the farmers markets, antique shops, and outdoor recreation, Lancaster offers a wholesome, engaging place to settle down.

Things to Do: Exploring Amish country, antique shopping, hiking

Best Time to Visit: Spring through fall for nice weather

Spring through fall for nice weather Average Cost of Living: 14% lower than the national average

