10 Best Places in Minnesota for Couples to Live Only on Social Security Checks

As a retirement destination, the state of Minnesota does not meet some of the criteria that are often held.

Retirees prefer a year-round warm climate. Minnesota winters are famously cold.

Retirees prefer the state’s tax structures to suit them. Minnesota taxes most types of retirement income, including Social Security retirement benefits.

On the bright side, if you enjoy life in four seasons and can manage those taxes, the North Star State offers: a relatively low cost of living, an overall low crime rate and natural beauty, including – famously Formally – includes a lot of lakes.

To understand that low cost of living, check out GOBankingRates’ list of the top 10 cities in Minnesota for retired couples living on Social Security checks alone. According to the Social Security Administration, these couples receive an average combined monthly benefit of about $3,580. The 10 cities on our list below fit well within that price range — and offer some solid livability scores.

To compile our list, GOBankingRates blended data from AreaVibes, Zillow, the U.S. Census, Sperling’s Best Places, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read our full methodology at the end of the story.

But first, here’s our countdown of the top 10 Minnesota cities for couples with only Social Security.

10. Mound

The Mound may not seem like much based on its name, but it offers a respectable livability score and an average monthly living cost of less than $3,000 for retired couples. The city of approximately 9,400 residents is located about 20 miles west of Minneapolis. In addition to easy access to the larger city, Mounds has six different lakes, 32 parks, and 311 dock sites.

9. Bloomington

Bloomington is known as the home of the Giant Mall of America, the largest mall in the country and one of the largest in the world. Bloomington, just south of Minneapolis, has a population of 90,000. This equates to the lowest livability score in our top 10, but Bloomington has nearly 100 parks and several lakes.

8. Shakopee

You’ll find Shakopee about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Home to about 12,000 residents in 1990, Shakopee has grown to about 44,000 today – although less than 10% of the population is 65 years of age and older. Attractions include the Canterbury Park horse racetrack and Valleyfair amusement park. Money magazine named Shakopee one of the top 50 places to live in America in 2020.

7. Owatonna

Located about an hour from Minneapolis by car, Owatonna offers retired couples a monthly average cost of living under $3,000. Although Owatonna is tied for the lowest livability score on our list, it features a downtown with many historic buildings and sites, the Steele County Fairgrounds, and other attractions. A retired couple here can expect to pay about $390 per month for groceries and $335 per month for utilities.

6. St. Anthony

Sometimes also called “St.” Anthony Village” or just “The Village”, St. Anthony is just northeast of Downtown Minneapolis and just northwest of Downtown St. Paul. In addition to proximity to those cities, St. Anthony has easy access to Silver Lake and numerous bike trails and parks. Provides access. It is a popular location for retirees, with 24% of its approximately 9,000 residents aged 65 and older.

5. Austin

The birthplace of NFL legend John Madden, Austin is located in southeast Minnesota – about 12 miles north of the Iowa state line. Austin is also home to Hormel Foods and the SPAM Museum, as well as the J. C. Hormel Nature Center and numerous outdoor recreation opportunities. Retired couples can enjoy low grocery costs – about $373 per month.

4. Sartel

Sartell is a Mississippi River city located northwest of St. Cloud. It includes 28 parks, two golf courses, and a farmers market, among other attractions. Sartel has a population of approximately 20,000. A retired couple can expect to pay an average of $400 per month for groceries.

3. Fergus Falls

More than a quarter of Fergus Falls’ 14,000 residents are age 65 or older, the highest percentage on our top 10 list. Fergus Falls also tops our list in average monthly rent and average monthly cost of living. Located in west-central Minnesota between St. Cloud and Fargo, North Dakota, Fergus Falls offers easy access to the Central Lake State, Otter Tail River State, and North Country trails.

2. Coon Rapids

This northern Minneapolis suburb manages to blend one of the highest livability scores on our list with (by far) the least expensive average monthly rent and total living costs for retired couples. The cost of groceries, health care, utilities and transportation is no different than other cities in our top 10, but the average monthly rent of only $610 puts Coon Rapids in a class by itself. Other draws include the highly rated Mercy Hospital, two regional parks, Bunker Hills Golf Club and nearly 50 parks.

1. Rochester

Rochester tops Coon Rapids for livability, with a strong score of 91 from AreaVibes – and the rest of the cities in our top 10, too. It is also attractive for retired couples with tight budgets for financial reasons, with an average monthly rent of around $1,100 and an average total monthly living cost of just over $2,700.

Located in southeast Minnesota, Rochester is home to the renowned Mayo Clinic, by far the largest employer in the city. Rochester also offers dozens of parks, four public golf courses, and many historic buildings and sites. Approximately 120,000 people call Rochester home.

modus operandi: To find the best places to live in Minnesota for a couple on just a Social Security check, GOBankingRates looked at a number of factors, including total population and population age 65 and older (both derived from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey), cost Minnesota cities analyzed. cost of living indices for groceries, health care, utilities, and transportation (all obtained from Sperling’s BestPlace), monthly rental costs obtained from the Zillow Observed Rental Index, national average cost of living obtained from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, livability Score as obtained from AreaVibes, and average monthly Social Security benefits as obtained from the Social Security Administration. The cost of living index for each city was multiplied by the national average expenditure cost to find the average expenditure cost for each city. The expenditure cost of each city was added to the average rental cost to know the total monthly cost required to live in each city. Average Social Security benefits were doubled to find the average needed for a couple, and all cities above the average monthly Social Security benefits were removed. Total population scored and weighted at 0.75, Percentage of population 65 years and older scored and weighted at 0.75, Livability Index scored and weighted at 1.50, Rental cost were scored and weighted at 1, expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1. , and the total monthly cost was scored and weighted at 1.25. All the scores were added together and ranked to show the best places in Minnesota for a couple to live on just a Social Security check. All data was collected and is updated as of November 7, 2023.

