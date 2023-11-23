10 Best PEX Tools for 2023

Our Top Pick

Pex tools are essential for those who work with cross-linked polyethylene piping systems. They provide ease and efficiency in plumbing and heating applications, replacing traditional copper pipes with a cost-effective and reliable alternative. However, selecting the right Pex tool can be challenging, as there are a variety of options available on the market. Expert tips suggest looking for trusted brands, checking for certifications, and reading customer reviews before making a decision. Our extensive research and analysis has brought you the top-ranked Pex Tools products ensuring durability, functionality and versatility. Stay tuned to know which products have made it to our list.

KOTTO PEX Crimping Tool Set with Clamp

The KOTTO Ratchet PEX Crimping Clamp Cinch Tool and Pipe Hose Cutter is a versatile and durable tool kit that meets ASTM 2098 standards. With sizes ranging from 3/8″ to 1″, it includes 20 pcs 1/2″ and 10 pcs 3/4″ stainless steel pipe clamps and a storage bag for easy organization. This crimping set is perfect for a variety of plumbing projects, such as installing PEX pipe, and the pipe hose cutter ensures a clean and precise cut every time. The compact design and sturdy construction make this kit a must-have for both DIYers and professionals.

Rated 9.7 based on 10

Pros

Meets ASTM 2098, storage bags, includes wide range of sizes

Shortcoming

May not work with all types of pipes

iCRIMP PEX Cinch Tool CRP1096

iCRIMP Ratchet PEX Cinch Tool with Removing Function for 3/8 to 1-Inch Stainless Steel Clamps with 20PCS 1/2-Inch and 10PCS 3/4-Inch PEX Clamps and Pipe Cutter – All in One CRP1096 A versatile and reliable tool Is for anyone working with PEX plumbing. With its sturdy construction and easy-to-use ratcheting mechanism, this tool makes it easy to securely fasten PEX clamps onto pipes of various sizes. The assortment of included pipe cutters and clamps make it easy to get started right away, making it an excellent choice for both DIY enthusiasts and professional plumbers.

Rated 9.5 based on 10

Pros

All-in-one tool, easy to use, includes clamp and cutter

Shortcoming

May not work with all clamp brands

Chen Chen Hao PEX Pipe Clamp Tool Set

PEX Pipe Clamp Cinch Tool Crimping Tool Crimper for Stainless Steel Clamp from 3/8-Inch to 1-Inch with 1/2-Inch 10PCS and 3/4-Inch 10PCS SS PEX Clamp, with Pipe Cutter CH-T-2 This is a must have for any DIY plumbing project. This tool makes it easy to crimp stainless steel clamps on PEX pipes ranging from 3/8-inch to 1-inch diameter. The included 10PCS of 1/2-inch and 3/4-inch SS PEX clamps ensure you have everything you need to get started, and the pipe cutter makes it easy to cut your pipe to the desired length. Made from high quality materials, this crimping tool is built to last and will become a staple item in your plumbing toolbox.

Rated 9.3 based on 10

Pros

Easy to use, durable, pipe cutter included

Shortcoming

May not fit all pipes

DEWALT 20V MAX Pex Expander Tool DCE400B

The DEWALT 20V MAX* Pex Expander Tool is a powerful and versatile tool that is perfect for anyone who needs to expand Pex tubing quickly and easily. With a 1-inch extension capacity, this tool can handle even the toughest jobs with ease. Made from high-quality materials, this appliance is durable and built to last. Whether you are a professional plumber or a DIY enthusiast, this tool will definitely become a valuable addition to your toolkit. And with its compact and lightweight design, it is easy to carry and use on the go.

Rated 8.9 based on 10

Pros

Cordless convenience, quick and easy to use, durable and reliable

Shortcoming

Battery and charger not included

IWISS Pex Pipe Crimping Tool Kit

The iCrimp Pex Pipe Crimping Tool Kit is an essential tool for anyone working with 3/8, 1/2, 3/4 and 1-inch copper rings. This kit comes with a free gauge and Pex pipe cutter, making it an all-in-one solution to your plumbing needs. It meets ASTM F1807 standards and is portable, making it easy to take with you to work. With its durable construction and easy-to-use design, the iCrimp Pex Pipe Crimping Tool Kit is a must-have for anyone who wants to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Rated 8.6 based on 10

Pros

Versatile crimping size, meets ASTM F1807 standards, includes free gauge and cutter

Shortcoming

May not work with all PEX brands

SHALL Pex Crimping Clamp Tool Kit

The SHALL Pex Crimping Clamp Cinch Tool and Pipe Hose Cutter Kit is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast or professional plumber. This kit includes a crimping tool, pipe cutter, and a variety of stainless steel clamps in different sizes in a convenient storage bag. With the ability to crimp fittings from 3/8″ to 1″, this tool meets ASTM F2098 standards and ensures a secure and leak-free connection. Pipe cutters are easy to use and can cut a wide variety of materials. This kit is a reliable and versatile solution for any plumbing project.

Rated 8.3 based on 10

Pros

Meets ASTM F2098 standards, includes storage bag, comes with 30 clamps

Shortcoming

May not work with all PEX brands

iCRIMP PEX Crimping Tool Kit with Cutter

The iCrimp IWS-1807CN PEX Crimping Tool Kit is a must-have for anyone working with PEX tubing. This kit includes PEX crimpers, a PEX tubing cutter, and a copper ring removal tool for 1/2” and 3/4” copper crimp rings, all meeting ASTM F1807 standards. The crimping tool is easy to use, with comfortable handles and precise crimps every time. The tubing cutter is fast and efficient, cutting PEX tubing with ease. And the copper ring removal tool makes it easy to remove old clamps and start new ones. Whether you’re a professional plumber or a DIY enthusiast, the iCrimp Kit will make your PEX projects a breeze.

Pros

Meets ASTM F1807 standard, includes copper ring removal tool, comes with tubing cutter

Shortcoming

Limited to 1/2” and 3/4” copper crimp rings.

IWISS PEX Crimping Tool Kit with Cutter and Gauge

The iCrimp PEX Crimping Tool Kit is a must-have for anyone looking to install PEX tubing. This kit comes with a 13″ PEX crimper, PEX cutter, go-no-go gauge and crimp rings for 3/8 inch, 1/2 inch, 3/4 inch and 1 inch PEX copper. The tool is easy to use. and meets the ASTM F1807 standard. This kit provides everything you need to crimp PEX tubing with ease and precision. It is lightweight and durable, making it a great addition to any plumber’s toolbox. Overall, the iCrimp PEX Crimping Tool Kit is a great investment for anyone looking to make plumbing installations easier and more efficient.

Rated 7.7 based on 10

Pros

Meets ASTM F1807 standard, comes with PEX cutter, compatible with multiple sizes

Shortcoming

may require some practice

IWISS PEX Crimp Ring Removal Tool

The IWISS iCrimp PEX-1210C PEX Crimp Ring Removal Tool is a must-have for anyone working with 1/2-inch, 3/4-inch and 1-inch F1807 copper crimp rings. This tool is designed to make removing crimp rings quick and easy, saving you time and effort. Its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come, and its compact size makes it easy to store in your toolbox. Whether you’re a professional plumber or a DIY enthusiast, the IWISS iCrimp PEX-1210C is a valuable addition to your toolkit.

Rating given is 7.5 based on 10

Pros

Compatible with multiple sizes, easy to use, durable

Shortcoming

May not work on all crimp rings

DEWALT 20V MAX PEX Expander Tool Kit

The DEWALT 20V MAX* PEX Expander Tool Kit, 1-Inch (DCE400D2) is a powerful and efficient tool for those who need to work with PEX tubing. This kit includes the tool, two 20V MAX* 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a convenient carrying case. The tool is lightweight and easy to handle, and it can expand PEX tubing up to 1 inch in diameter. With its quick and reliable performance, this tool is ideal for plumbing professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Rated 7.1 based on 10

Pros

Cordless feature, quick and easy operation, compact and light weight

Shortcoming

Expensive compared to manual tools

general question

Question: What are PEX devices used for?

Answer: PEX tools are used to press or compress PEX tubing, which is a flexible and durable pipe commonly used in plumbing and heating systems. These devices ensure a secure and leak-free connection between PEX tubing and fittings.

Q: How do I choose the right PEX tool for my project?

A: The correct PEX tool depends on the size of PEX tubing you will be working with and the type of connection you need to make. Some tools are designed for crimping, while others are designed for clamping. It is important to choose a tool that is compatible with the size and type of PEX tubing and fittings you will be using.

Q: Can I use the PEX tool for other types of pipes?

Answer: PEX tools are specifically designed for use with PEX tubing and fittings. Although some tools may work with other types of pipes, it is important to use the appropriate tools for each type of pipe to ensure safe and leak-free connections. Using the wrong tool can cause damage to the pipe or fitting, as well as the possibility of a leak.

conclusion

After comprehensively reviewing various PEX tools, it is clear that these tools are essential for anyone working with PEX pipe. These tools are not only easy to use but also provide a secure and reliable connection. With a variety of options available from crimping to cinching and expanding, there is a tool for every job. Whether you’re a DIYer or a professional plumber, investing in high-quality PEX tools will save you time and money in the long run. So, if you’re in the market for a PEX tool, consider one of these top-rated options and take your plumbing game to the next level.

