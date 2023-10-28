10 best horror movies to watch this halloween

A devilish list of scary movies to watch for your Halloween. Credit: Paramount

It’s that scary weather again. A cold wind is blowing and most of the leaves have fallen. The roads are orange and gold. Grocery store shelves are running out of sweets. The ghosts are emerging from their graveyard beds and getting ready to hunt.

And on these cool autumn nights, with Halloween around the corner, what better way to spend time than curling up on the couch to watch a scary movie?

Here are 10 select movies that I enjoy, although this is by no means a list of the “best horror movies of all time.” There are so many to choose from, and so many I have to leave out as this list could go on and on. You have to tell me your favorite too.

More from ForbesNew TV shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more this weekend

Ok. trick or Treat!

1. The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter was initially poorly reviewed by critics and a box office failure. talk It became one of the most beloved cult-classic sci-fi horror films of all time. The story of a team of researchers in Antarctica who are slowly sinking into chaos and disbelief because of an alien thing Which can assimilate and imitate other living beings. One of the many classics on this list and always a good choice for some old school scares.

Rent or buy The Thing on Amazon Prime Video

2. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

The trailer above really captures this feeling 10 Cloverfield Lane very nice. I liked this one more than the first one clover field The film stood out due to its small scope, tight script, and phenomenal performances from John Goodman and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. This film creates tension from beginning to end. A totally unexpected, edge-of-your-seat gift.

Watch 10 Cloverfield Lane on Amazon Prime Video with Paramount+

3. A quiet place

in my review a quiet place, I said it was like that scene Jurassic Park The kids in the kitchen are being hunted by a Velociraptor, but basically for the entire movie. This film makes us feel like that. Terrifying aliens that hunt by sound, forcing everyone in the world – everyone who survived the initial attack – to operate almost entirely without sound. It’s a short, tight, tense, horror film that is surprisingly emotionally poignant. John Krasinski stars and directs and shares a writing credit. His wife Emily Blunt also gives a stellar performance.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video with Paramount+

4. The Shining (1980)

Heeeeeeere’s Johnny! There Ain’t Too Many Dark and Twisted Movies Like Stanley Kubrick’s Shining, Based on the story by Stephen King. Jack Nicholson is at his best and scariest in this film about family, alcohol, magical powers, and creepy scenes. Redrum. Redrum.

Watch The Shining on Amazon Prime Video with Max

5. Get Out (2017)

One of my favorite modern horror films, and my favorite of Jordan Peele’s horror productions, Go tackles racism head-on, while never deviating from a good old-fashioned psychological scare. This was my introduction to Daniel Kaluuya’s great acting, but the entire cast is great. Kaluiya’s Judas and the Black Messiah Co-star LaKeith Stanfield is also in the film, as well as the always wonderful Bradley Whitford.

Watch Get Out on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

6. Alien (1979)

Still one of the greatest science-fiction films of all time, Foreigner Blends industrial space travel with the art style of HR Giger, the artist who created the titular alien Xenomorph. Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley remains one of the great badass female characters of all time, and should serve as a great example for Hollywood on how to portray strong female characters the right way. Stressful, sometimes frightening, but always smart and self-reliant, Foreigner This is one of those movies that I can watch over and over again and never get bored.

Watch Alien on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video

7. The Army of Darkness (1993)

I was going to include evil dead On this list but it was not available on Amazon Prime Video and this third part of the Sam Raimi/Bruce Campbell horror series was free with Prime. It’s a very silly movie, but it’s also really awesome and is only an hour and 16 minutes long! You could easily fit this into another movie on this list on the same night. I also enjoyed the TV series Ash Vs. evil dead Which came out a few years ago, which you can watch on Hulu.

Watch Army of Darkness on Amazon Prime Video

8. The Exorcist (1973)

Based on the incredible book by William Peter Blatty – who wrote and produced the screenplay –the Exorcist It remains one of the most important horror films ever made and one of the best. What makes the film even scarier is the disturbing story of its production, which saw injuries and deaths of cast and crew members, among many other problems. The film’s release was extremely successful and extremely controversial, with many arguing that it should have been given an X rating to prevent children from seeing it. It was also the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Awards, of which it won 2.

Rent or buy The Exorcist on Amazon Prime Video

9. The Conjuring (2013)

A modern classic, Magical It is a classic haunted house horror film based (though loosely) on the true story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (whose stories also inspired the Amityville Horror Franchise). This is a truly scary, extremely creepy, totally perfect Halloween movie.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video with Max

10. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

You’ll notice that I don’t include any slasher flicks on this list, and although some of these films – including this one – contain scenes of violence and other disturbing elements, my preferences also don’t involve gore. Are. I’ve seen my share of slashers and gore-porn and it just doesn’t work for me. I am more interested in movies like silence of the Lambs Which offers suspense, great scripts and captivating performances. Anthony Hopkins is so good in this movie it’s not even funny. Jodie Foster is also perfect. I remember being completely terrified when I saw this movie for the first time in high school. An absolutely perfect film.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video with Max

What are some of your favorite horror movies? Obviously this list is too short to include every great movie and my favorite movies blair witch project To the Scream To event horizon And a lot of people didn’t make the cut. tell me yours Twitter Or Facebook.

Check out my weekend streaming guide here. I’ve included another one of my very favorite horror movies in that post along with lots of new streaming content.