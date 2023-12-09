10 Best Countries To Retire In 2023, According To The Global Retirement Index

Summary

While there are plenty of beautiful spots to retire in the United States, those looking for a fantastic place to spend their golden years overseas will want to check out the 2023 Global Retirement Index. These top ten places offer some of the finest healthcare, excellent infrastructure, and gorgeous nature you’ll love exploring in your leisure time. These ideal retirement destinations also boast vibrant cultural scenes, diverse culinary experiences, and a welcoming community that enhances the overall quality of life for retirees seeking fulfillment and relaxation.

10

Denmark



Ranked 10th on the 2023 Global Retirement Index

Denmark has one of the world’s top healthcare systems, making it an ideal place for retirees. It’s a safe, gorgeous place with bustling cities and plenty of incredible nature. Explore top metropolises like Aarhus or check out the Aurora Borealis, nature’s phenomenal nocturnal light show.

Cost of Living: $3,150/month

$3,150/month Why It’s Great for Retirees: Denmark is exceptionally safe and has a sound healthcare system

Denmark is exceptionally safe and has a sound healthcare system Top Cities: Copenhagen, Aarhus, Vejle

9

Germany



Ranked 9th on the 2023 Global Retirement Index

With excellent healthcare and a reasonable cost of living, Germany is an ideal destination for those looking to explore Central Europe during their golden years. You’ll find exceptional public transportation and infrastructure, too, plus you can apply for various visas to extend your stay.

Cost of Living: $2,702/month

$2,702/month Why It’s Great for Retirees: Excellent public infrastructure and healthcare, ability to apply for longer-term visas

Excellent public infrastructure and healthcare, ability to apply for longer-term visas Top Cities: Berlin, Munich, Dresden

Applying for a Residence Permit is the first step to getting a German retirement visa. Save yourself the headaches and research what you need in advance so you can fast-track the process once you arrive.

8

New Zealand



Ranked 8th n the 2023 Global Retirement Index

New Zealand is one of the most picture-perfect destinations on the planet, and its incredible nature has even appeared on the silver screen. Retirees who want to explore the world’s most pristine landscapes, enjoy a host of different wildlife, and bask in a relatively mild climate.

7

Australia



Ranked 7th n the 2023 Global Retirement Index

Australia is a wonderful place to retire, thanks to retirement visa options, plenty of sunny coasts, big cities with great healthcare options, tons of cultural activities to partake in, and some of the best restaurants on the planet.

6

The Netherlands



Ranked 6th n the 2023 Global Retirement Index

The Netherlands is full of scenic small villages, a phenomenal healthcare system, and many excellent transportation options that will help you see the best of this country. Check out this great country for an easy, stress-free retirement in a friendly and fun spot.

If you want to connect with the Netherlands’ sizable retirement community, join social media groups and start to network before you arrive. You can get ins on great neighborhoods, the best hospitals, and fun things to do all around the country.

5

Luxembourg



Ranked 5th n the 2023 Global Retirement Index

Luxembourg is a top choice if you’re looking for a charming and cultural spot to enjoy your retirement. You’ll find plenty of retirement communities in cities like Dudelange and Schifflange and be able to enjoy this country’s lovely nature and pleasant climate.

Cost of Living: $2,094/month

$2,094/month Why It’s Great for Retirees: Tons of culture and reasonable cost of living

Tons of culture and reasonable cost of living Top Cities: Luxembourg, Dudelange, Schifflange

4

Ireland



Ranked 4th on the 2023 Global Retirement Index

There’s no shortage of magical places in Ireland, great healthcare, and absolutely no language barrier. Plus, it’s an excellent jumping-off place that’s just a brief plane ride away from mainland Europe. If you love nature and want an easy, pleasant, and friendly place to retire, set your sights on Ireland.

Cost of Living: $2,175/month

$2,175/month Why It’s Great for Retirees: Excellent nature, no language barrier, and good public transportation options

Excellent nature, no language barrier, and good public transportation options Top Cities: Dublin, Waterford, Galway

3

Iceland



Ranked 3rd n the 2023 Global Retirement Index

Iceland, with its stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and exceptional quality of life, is a remarkable destination. Retirees can apply for a residence permit, enjoying the privilege of waking up daily in this captivating northern paradise, surrounded by awe-inspiring natural wonders and a unique cultural experience. The country’s geothermal wonders, including hot springs and geysers, add to the allure of this Arctic haven, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a serene and fulfilling retirement. The welcoming community and emphasis on sustainability further contribute to Iceland’s appeal as a haven for those looking to embrace a peaceful and fulfilling lifestyle in their golden years.

2

Switzerland



Ranked 2nd n the 2023 Global Retirement Index

Switzerland has an excellent standard of living, efficient, easy-to-navigate cities, and plenty of nature to explore. If you’re looking for glorious Alpine views, delicious food, and some of the best transportation in Europe, this place is a smart bet.

Cost of Living: $2,809/month

$2,809/month Why It’s Great for Retirees: Gorgeous nature and a very high quality of life

Gorgeous nature and a very high quality of life Top Cities: Zurich, Geneva, Bern

1

Norway



Ranked 1st on the 2023 Global Retirement Index

With some of the best natural attractions in the world, a fantastic healthcare system, and bustling cities with plenty of things to do and see, Norway is easily one of the best places to retire. Additionally, Norway boasts a high standard of living, low crime rates, and a strong sense of community, making it an ideal destination for retirees seeking tranquility and social connection.

Cost of Living: $2,599/month

$2,599/month Why It’s Great for Retirees: You can get universal healthcare

You can get universal healthcare Top Cities: Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger

