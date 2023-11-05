Image Source: Getty Images

Telecommunications businesses can be a lifeboat for income investors during difficult economic periods. Strong dividend forecast for vodafone group (LSE:VOD) shares show how reliable these companies are when it comes to delivering market-beating dividends.

Okay, things are not right right now FTSE 100 Company now. It is facing operational problems in Germany, while cash flow is also declining. This means City analysts expect the annual dividend to fall in the short term as a result.

Yet Vodafone shares still offer a hefty dividend yield, thanks to an 11% decline in their price this year. The yields for the fiscal years through March 2024 and 2025 are 10.4% and 9.2%, respectively. Both readings breach the FTSE index’s forward average of 3.8%.

But how solid are these dividend forecasts? And should I buy the telecom giant for my portfolio?

Dividend cut coming?

Talk of a potential dividend cut has reduced investor confidence in Vodafone in recent years. There has been speculation of an additional cut as the company cut its annual dividend to 9 cents from 15.77 euro cents a share in fiscal 2019.

But the company has maintained the annual dividend at the same level since then. And Citi analysts expect similar shareholder rewards for the current 12-month financial period.

However, brokers are predicting a reduction in the annual dividend before long. A cut of 8 cents per share is expected in fiscal 2025.

Poor forecast?

On the positive side, these dividend forecasts still produce those huge yields. But an argument can be made that such estimates do not actually seem very robust. Could bigger cuts be coming, and sooner than the number-cutters are currently thinking?

For one, those expected dividends are covered by expected earnings between 1.1 times and 1.2 times. According to broader investment theory, any reading below 2 bars is considered weak.

Then there’s also Vodafone’s stressed balance sheet to think about. The company expects to continue generating large amounts of cash but the amount is expected to decline. Adjusted free cash flow of about €3.3bn is forecast for this year, down from €4.8bn in fiscal year 2023 and €5.4bn the year before that.

However, the good news is that net debt has declined sharply recently and was down 20% year-on-year to €33.4 billion as of March. And last week the company announced the sale of its Spanish division for approximately €5bn (which includes “At least €4.1 billion in cash”) to help him further reduce his debts.

Decision

I believe investors should prepare for a dividend cut in Vodafone. But problems like weak dividend cover and high debt have existed for years, yet the company has still maintained the dividend (and even done significant share buybacks). So city analysts estimate that the cuts will not actually be implemented.

But even if they do, I expect the telecoms titan to pay dividends far ahead of most other FTSE 100 stocks. That’s why I’m considering buying the company next time I have cash to invest.

Vodafone shares now trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.5 times. I think it is excellent value, and believe now is the time for me to buy as new chief executive Margherita Della Valle’s transition program begins.

Post 10.4% yield! Here are the dividend forecasts for Vodafone shares for the next two years appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Royston Wild has no position in any stocks mentioned. Vodafone Group Public is recommended by The Motley Fool UK. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com