1-year transaction volume on BNB chain at highest level; BSC demonstrates network reliability after surge

On November 19th BSC set a record of over 9.5M transactions in a single day

Earlier in the week, BSC had shown stability in the gas price during a similar rise

On November 19, 2023, BNB Chain, a community-driven blockchain ecosystem, saw its highest traffic rate since May 2022, with over 9.5M transactions for the day. Of the 9.5 million daily transactions, more than 7 million were attributed to subscription minting transactions on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

The one-year high comes amid a week-long traffic surge on BSC. November 17 also saw an increase in traffic, with gas prices on BSC remaining stable during the surge. On November 17, gas prices remained stable in the $0.016 range, with TPS (transactions per second) reaching a peak of around 250.

While TPS rose to almost $250 on November 17, gas prices on BSC remained stable at $0.016.

BSC’s very large block size allows it to easily handle surges in traffic while maintaining a stable gas price. With TPS at around 200, block utilization is only around 15-20%, meaning there is still enough space left in the network to handle further traffic.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven ecosystem consisting of multiple decentralized blockchains powered by BNB. It consists of the BNB Beacon Chain, its staking and governance layer, the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and a multi-chain ecosystem with its layer-2 solutions including OPBNB and BNB Greenfield, its decentralized data storage network. Provides convenience.

BNB Chain ecosystem has the world’s largest smart contract blockchain (BSC) daily active users And has processed 3 billion transactions to date from 232 million unique addresses. This makes it the largest Layer 1 blockchain globally and offers developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees, high transactions per second and has experienced zero crashes since its inception. At any given time in the ecosystem there are over 1,500 estimated active DApps across multiple categories like DeFi, Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming, SocialFi, NFTs, Infrastructure, and others. There are several programs available to support the Web3 ecosystem, including Gas Grants, Builder Grants, Kickstart, Most Valuable Builder (MVB), and AvengerDAO.

