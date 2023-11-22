1 Way to Revive a Dead NFT Wallet

Every NFT collector’s nightmare is to lose their seed phrase. It’s hard to see a hacker stealing your non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but it’s even harder to see them sitting in a dead wallet because you have no one to blame but yourself.

Worse, stolen NFTs can be recovered, but a dead wallet is forever. The NFTs are still yours, but you can’t sell them, because you can’t transfer them to a buyer’s wallet.

Brian Frye is a professor at the College of Law at the University of Kentucky, NFT artist, and filmmaker.

So, how much is an NFT worth in a dead wallet? everything and nothing. The NFT itself hasn’t changed, so its value probably hasn’t changed either. After all, it still represents ownership of the same artwork. And yet, an NFT you can’t sell is functionally worthless. At least you can still enjoy art?

While a dead wallet is painful for the collector, it can also be a headache for the collector’s heirs. There’s no surefire way to relinquish ownership of a deceased wallet, so you own it until you die and it becomes part of your estate. And if your wealth is large enough, it may be taxed on the value of the NFTs in the wallet, even if they cannot be sold. At least your heirs can break the chain by rejecting the wallet.

Of course, this is the quintessential problem of rich people. The federal estate tax exemption is currently $12.06 million for individuals and $24.12 million for married couples, so most of us have nothing to worry about. But sooner or later, a crypto billionaire is bound to leave a worthless wallet full of blue chip NFTs, and the tax authorities will come knocking.

What will need to be done? Is there a solution to this entirely theoretical but hopefully entertaining problem? Perhaps. But to understand this, you have to understand how property law views NFTs.

Legal scholars often describe property as “a bundle of sticks”, a symbolic way of seeing that property consists of a collection of distinct rights to use something. There is a stick in each rights bundle, and property owners can use those rights as they wish. Among other things, property owners can remove the sticks from the bundle of rights and license or transfer them.

But when it comes to NFTs, there is usually only one condition: the right to transfer ownership. An NFT is essentially a cryptographic ledger entry that represents something other than the amount of cryptocurrency. Ledger entries can represent virtually anything, and NFTs are no exception. But most NFTs represent nominal “ownership” of a work of digital art.

What does it mean? Typically, artists create NFTs and simply declare that they represent ownership of the artwork. And NFTs are valuable because the NFT market believes in them. But most NFTs do not give their owners any rights in the artwork they represent. The only thing NFT owners essentially have is the right to transfer their NFT to someone else.

Apparently, this is enough to make the NFT valuable. There should be no surprise in this. The only right that art collectors care about is the right to move the artwork. Everything else is surplus. The only difference is that collectors transfer NFTs on the blockchain instead of individually. Also a change.

And yet, sometimes the difference matters. Transferring an NFT on the blockchain is all well and good as long as you can’t do it because it’s in a dormant wallet. From a legal perspective, you still own the NFT, because the wallet is still yours even if you can’t access it. But from an NFT market perspective, you don’t, because NFT collectors only care about whether you can transfer your NFTs to their wallet.

Of course, property law says you can still transfer ownership of your NFT by simply stating your intention to do so, no matter what the blockchain says. Unfortunately, the NFT market doesn’t value that type of transfer, so the law doesn’t matter. Or at least, the law won’t help you find a buyer. But it may help in other ways.

What about taxation? As Benjamin Franklin famously said, “In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But their certainty is also greatly exaggerated. After all, no one knows when their time will come, and no one knows what the IRS will bill. At least the IRS provides a facsimile of the proper process.

In any case, the taxation of NFTs is usually reasonably predictable. The IRS taxes art as “collectibles,” subject to a capital gains tax of 28%, and it taxes NFTs just like any other type of art. So, if you sell the NFT for a profit, you will have to pay 28% tax on capital gains. Expensive, but simple.

Passive wallet owners are in luck when it comes to taxation. Of course, they can’t sell their NFTs for a profit, which is a big hassle. But if you cannot make profits, there is no need to impose taxes. Take that, Uncle Sam. But what happens when the owner of the dead wallet dies? And what happens when a wallet dies along with its owner?

Imagine that a wealthy NFT collector dies leaving behind a wallet full of valuable NFTs. Under the law of succession, the wallet becomes part of the collector’s property and passes on to the collector’s heirs. But what if it’s a useless wallet? The IRS doesn’t care. NFTs are still part of the estate and are still subject to estate tax, even though they cannot be sold. It sounds absurd, but we know it’s true, because it happened.

In 1959, Robert Rauschenberg created a “combine” or sculptural painting he titled “Canyon”. Among many other things, “Canyon” included a stuffed golden eagle that Sari Dienez found in the trash and gave to Rauschenberg. Later that year, Rauschenberg showed the painting at the Leo Castelli Gallery, and art dealer Ileana Sonnabend purchased it.

This was a coup for Sonnabend, as “Canyon” is considered one of Rauschenberg’s most important works. He exhibited it throughout the United States and Europe, including the 1964 Venice Biennale, where Rauschenberg won the grand prize for a foreign artist. But his coup ultimately became a disaster.

Enter the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, which became aware of “Canyon” in 1981, when Sonnabend shipped it back to the United States. The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possessing or selling of eagle carcasses, with very limited exceptions. In short, “Canyon” is illegal.

With Rauschenberg’s help, Sonnabend got a special permit that allowed him to keep the eagle carcass. She still couldn’t sell “Canyon,” so instead she loaned it to museums including the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. Problem solved, at least temporarily.

But when Sonnabend died in 2007, the bird came back. He left an estate worth more than $1 billion to his children Nina Sundell and Antonio Homem, consisting primarily of artworks, including the “Canyon.” The estate sold about $600 million worth of art to pay estate taxes, but could not sell “Canyon” because of Eagle. So it valued the work at $0, because artwork you can’t sell is worthless.

The IRS disagreed. It assessed “Canyon” at $65 million and $29.2 million in property taxes. Unsurprisingly, the Sonnabend heirs objected, and the IRS eventually agreed to waive the bill if the estate donated “Canyon” to a charity. So the heirs gave it to the Museum of Modern Art, and the problem was solved forever.

The Sonnabend saga is instructive primarily because it is so absurd. The outcome was predetermined, the heirs did not want to accept it, and the IRS was very adamant in making clear its expectations.

I believe (or at least hope!) the IRS will treat dead wallets the same way. An asset cannot sell NFTs to a dead wallet. But there is no reason why he cannot transfer ownership of the wallet to a charity and avoid taxation.

Last year, my CoinDesk Tax Week op-ed focused on donating NFTs to art museums. Among other things, I looked at whether eligible NFT donors can take the charitable contribution deduction, and considered how to value donated NFTs for tax purposes. And in another CoinDesk op-ed, I argued that NFT collectors could donate dead wallets for the deduction. After all, they still own the wallet, even if they can’t use it.

Frankly, I have little doubt that the IRS will allow NFT collectors to take the charitable contribution deduction for donating a dead wallet. This is cleverer than half, because the asset actually has no real market value, even though theoretically it should. But if the IRS values ​​dead wallets at $0 for purposes of the charitable contribution deduction, it must also value them at $0 for estate tax purposes. Here’s hope.

Source: www.coindesk.com