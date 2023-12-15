1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024 The Motley Fool

Investment genius Warren Buffett is known for his steadfast long-term strategy. His mastery of wealth-building is built on thorough analysis of business quality and market value.

Show him a company that’s consistently growing earnings – thanks to a well-protected business moat – and is so simple it can be managed by a ham sandwich, and he’ll ask for a decade’s worth of annual reports. Only after completing that light bedside reading will he consider the valuation of the stock. Stocks under management by Buffett Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -1.09%) (BRK.B -1.08%) has passed an unmatched challenge of quality check.

This doesn’t make Buffett’s investing style boring. Berkshire’s largest stake is in the iPhone maker Apple (AAPL 0.08%), which currently accounts for 49% of the Buffett Group’s total investment portfolio. Cupertino’s unique brand loyalty sets it apart from the competition, and Buffett has called it “a better business than any business we’ve owned.”

Electronics that are constantly at the peak of style and innovation may not sound like Warren Buffett’s style, but he has learned to love the empire built by Steve Jobs.

But you’re not here for another bullish Apple analysis. The headline that attracted you promised to show you Buffett stocks with the potential to go parabolic, and I don’t think Apple fits that bill. It already has the largest market cap on the planet with a 56% tailwind to 2023. It won’t be easy to make a truly game-changing leap from this high.

I’m looking further down Berkshire’s impressive stock list. The Buffett stock I have in mind represents only 0.4% of Berkshire’s total holdings, but is poised to deliver strong gains from this modest starting point. And don’t worry – Berkshire’s portfolio may include some unfamiliar names but you’ve definitely heard of my favorite hyper-growth idea on the list.

Hello, Amazon!

E-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (AMZN -0.95% ) plays in the same league as Apple in some ways. It is a true business titan with a trillion-dollar market cap.

Both companies serve consumers directly, and their preferred target markets overlap from time to time. For example, the Alexa ecosystem offers many of the products also found in Apple’s iOS and HomeKit universe, and their video-streaming services regularly compete for eyeball hours and industry awards.

But where it matters, the two innovators are also different.

Founder and Chairman Jeff Bezos famously instilled an enduring “Day One” mentality at his company, always running the growing giant business like a hungry little start-up. That ambitious mindset is reflected in the financial results. Amazon’s revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% over the past five years. Apple’s top-line CAGR stood at 8% during the same period.

Many investors abandoned Amazon in 2022, as the company adjusted its business plan to meet the inflation crisis with layoffs and a slower short-term growth target. Apple faced similar challenges, but its stock price never declined.

Looking ahead, I think a strong economy will drive retail sales for both Apple and Amazon over the next few years. However, Amazon is also an established leader in high-performance cloud computing, putting it ahead of slower-moving peers like Apple in the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI).

As a result, Amazon’s stock looks cheaper than Apple’s. A comparison of their price-to-sales ratio explains it in a thousand words in two simple charts:

Keep in mind, I’m not throwing Apple under the bus. In my view, Berkshire’s $179 billion Apple investment is likely to outperform the general market in the coming years, but in a slow and steady manner that I wouldn’t directly call “parabolic.” This is a solid value play, perfect for protecting the wealth you’ve already built.

At the same time, Amazon shares are greatly undervalued in light of its unstoppable sales growth and barely tapped AI opportunity. The $1.5 billion that Warren Buffett and his team have invested in this stock should see it reach new highs in 2024 and beyond. If you’re looking for a Buffett-approved growth investment, Amazon should be first on your list.

Warren Buffett regrets not getting into Amazon sooner, but it’s never too late to start a position in this fantastic and undervalued growth stock.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anders Bylund holds positions at Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com