1 Warren Buffett Index Fund That Can Turn $450 a Month into $930,000 The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in American history. His amazing ability to pick winning stocks helped Berkshire Hathaway Create a portfolio of $318.6 billion, of which about two-thirds is unrealized capital gains. Moreover, under his leadership Berkshire has become one of the largest companies in the world, its value growing twice as fast. S&P 500 Since he took control in 1965.

These accomplishments make Buffett an excellent source of investment advice, and one recommendation stands out from the rest: Buffett has often said that an S&P 500 index fund is the most sensible way for most investors to gain exposure to the stock market.

here’s why.

The S&P 500 provides diversified exposure to the US stock market

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO -0.07% ) is one of three good S&P 500 index funds. It tracks 500 large-cap U.S. companies, including growth stocks and value stocks from all 11 market sectors. It covers about 80% of the US equity market based on market capitalization, making it a good benchmark for the broader US economy, the largest and (arguably) most innovative economy on the planet.

The five largest holdings in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF are:

Microsoft: 7.1% Apple: 7.1% Alphabet: 3.9% Amazon: 3.4% Nvidia: 2.9%

S&P 500 index funds essentially allow investors to diversify capital across many of the world’s most influential companies. Warren Buffett sees that diversity as an attractive reason to invest. He once described the S&P 500 as “a group of businesses that are bound to perform well overall.”

The S&P 500 routinely outperforms most large-cap fund managers

There’s another reason Buffett is so fond of S&P 500 index funds. He believes that the uninformed investor can actually beat most professional money managers by periodically purchasing shares of a product like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

Historical data supports that claim. Only 13% of large-cap funds managed to beat the S&P 500 over the past five years, and only 8% outperformed the index over the past 15 years. S&P Global, In other words, investors who buy and hold the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF have a good chance of outperforming the vast majority of professional money managers.

The S&P 500 has consistently gained wealth throughout history

There’s no such thing as risk-free stock market exposure, but the S&P 500 is the next best thing. The index has been a profitable investment in every rolling 20-year period since its creation in 1957, and its predecessor has been profitable in every rolling 20-year period since its creation in 1926. This means that investors who buy shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF are virtually guaranteed to make a profit if they hold their shares for a long time.

In fact, the S&P 500 rose 1,650% over the past three decades, or 10.01% annually. At that pace, $450 invested monthly in an S&P 500 index fund would be worth $90,000 in 10 years, $323,600 in 20 years, and $930,000 in 30 years.

Of course, some investors may not be able to afford $450 per month, and others may want to save more. The chart shows how individual monthly contributions would grow over time if invested in an S&P 500 index fund, assuming an annual compound return of 10.01%.

holding period $200 per month $300 per month $600 per month 10 years $40,000 $60,000 $120,000 20 years $143,800 $215,700 $431,500 30 years $413,400 $620,000 $1.2 million

The 50-30-20 rule provides a good framework for investors

Most financial advisors recommend following the 50-30-20 rule, which states that 50% of income should be spent on essential items or needs, 30% should be spent on discretionary items or needs, and 20% % must be saved or used to make payments. Freedom from debt.

The average U.S. worker’s annual wage was about $58,000 during the third quarter, according to the Labor Department. Conservatively assuming that taxes take 30% of that total, the average American worker is left with about $40,000 per year. The 50-30-20 rule says that of that total amount, $8,000 should be saved, which is about $667 per month.

To put that into context, investing $450 per month in an S&P 500 index fund should be achievable for many workers. Those who cannot afford such amounts should save as much as possible and those who have money left should consider buying individual stocks.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Trevor Jennewein has positions in Amazon, Nvidia, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, Nvidia, S&P Global, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com