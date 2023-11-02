1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What, and 1 to Add to Your Portfolio The Motley Fool

The stock market was quite volatile this year. S&P 500 The index rose 18.5% in the first seven months of 2023, but has increased only 9.6% year-to-date since then. The retreat has led to some top-quality stocks being reckless buys, but there are some I still wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole. A receding tide may uncover some hidden treasures, but not every sinking ship can be saved.

Let’s take a look at one great company whose stock seems undervalued right now and another company that’s literally in the bargain bin of Wall Street – and should be left there.

Undervalued Stocks to Buy in November: American Tower

Cell tower and communications infrastructure specialist American Tower (AMT 3.65%) Looks incredibly cheap right now. I mean that in a good way, like finding a luxury-brand jacket at a yard sale. The pockets are also full of cash.

The stock is down 17% in 2023, including a 6% decline since the end of July. Taking a longer perspective, American Tower shares are trading at prices not seen since February 2019. That’s roughly equivalent to five years’ worth of stuck chart squiggles, missing out on the 52% gain in the S&P 500 over the same period.

Meanwhile, American Tower’s strong business continued to grow. Top-line sales have increased by 47% in five years. Free cash flow declined in 2022 due to slow prepayments from key customers – understandable amid an inflation-laden economic crisis. Net cash flow in that soft year was still positive at close to $1.8 billion – and closer to $3 billion per year in other reporting periods.

So, American Tower runs a ultra-reliable business tied to multi-year contracts, and its services should be in demand as long as wireless broadcasting and networking are a thing — in other words, essentially forever.

Yet, the stock has been in decline for the last five years while the business has been growing steadily. In my opinion this is a no-brainer buy and we haven’t even talked about the generous dividend yield of 3.6%. This is to be expected from a real estate investment trust (REIT), which must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to avoid paying income taxes.

As this cash machine grows, American Tower will continue to increase its dividend payments and put billions of dollars straight into shareholders’ pockets. And I think it’s a good idea to lock in this attractive dividend yield at today’s undervalued share price.

Risky stocks should be avoided no matter what: Norwegian Cruise Lines

You know the old adage about buying the most affordable home you can afford in the best neighborhood? You can apply that idea to investing, too — or flip through it to find stocks you should avoid.

In this example, the cruise line industry has long struck me as an area to avoid, and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH -0.08% ) is arguably the worst idea in that redundant market. The stock is down 41% since the end of July due to weak guidance in two earnings reports.

First, the cruise sector as a whole has been struggling since the coronavirus crisis grounded every ship in 2020. To survive that brutal recession, they financed their operations with uncomfortable combinations of expensive debt and weak stock sales. The best of the best will struggle with these decisions for years to come, especially since annual rates on variable-interest loans have skyrocketed over the past two years.

And Norwegian is not exactly the best investment in this struggling industry. The company is burdened with debt, with less than $700 million in cash against $12.6 billion of long-term debt. It wouldn’t be so bad if Norwegian made a cash profit, as Royal Caribbean And carnival cruise lines After a long period of red ink are again. But the underperformer burned through $356 million of free cash in the third quarter.

Long story short, I think the cruise industry is full of falling knives that will hurt your fingers in the long run if you try to catch them at a low price. And Norwegian Cruise Lines looks more vulnerable than its larger and more cash-efficient rivals. I do not recommend investing your hard earned money in this risky stock.

Anders Bylund holds positions in American Tower. The Motley Fool has a position in American Tower and recommends it. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com