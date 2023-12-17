Doctor giving high five to a young patient

The word “revolutionary” is sometimes thrown around, but it certainly applies. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). This midcap biotech company has developed multiple treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) – even gaining approval for the first gene therapy for the rare genetic disease.

However, none of this has done much to help Sarepta Therapeutics’ stock performance this year, as it has badly lagged the broader market. Still, there are excellent reasons to remain optimistic about the company’s future. Let’s take a look at them.

It’s not going smoothly

DMD is a progressive disease that affects patients’ muscles. Sarepta currently has four approved products, all of which target this condition. However, the company has faced a number of clinical and regulatory issues this year that explain its poor performance.

First, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delayed approval of Sarepta’s gene therapy for DMD, Alevidis, which is a one-time treatment that targets the underlying causes of the disease. It finally got the green signal, but biotech investors don’t like such delays.

Second, although Sarepta is trying to earn a label extension for Alevidis to treat patients aged four to seven years (it is currently approved for those between four and five years of age), it has Has created a serious obstruction along the lines. The biotech recently reported that a Phase 3 study of this effect failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Sarepta still plans to request a label extension for the drug, explaining that Elevidis has met all secondary endpoints in the study and is open to the regulatory possibility in the US. Still, with additional approval now a bit uncertain, it’s no surprise that investors reacted by selling Sarepta Therapeutics’ stock.

Why is Sarepta Therapeutics still a buy?

Despite challenging news on the clinical and regulatory fronts, Sarepta Therapeutics’ financial results are moving in the right direction. The company’s revenue of $331.8 million in the third quarter increased nearly 44% year over year. Sarepta remains unprofitable, but profits have also improved – it reported a net loss of $0.46 per share, much better than the $2.94 per share net loss it recorded in the year-ago period.

Sarepta Therapeutics also ended the period with $1.8 billion in cash, equivalents and restricted cash, compared with $2 billion by the end of 2022. Importantly, the small biotech has partnered with the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical giant. Roche To develop Elevidys. Between that and its healthy cash balance, funding shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Finally, the company has more than 40 pipeline programs, including more potential DMD treatments. Although the failure of Alevidis to meet its primary endpoint in its latest Phase 3 study was a setback, Sarepta Therapeutics’ well-established innovative capability is a major strength that will help it develop and bring to market new and better treatments. . Plus, as the biotech noted, Elevidis could still earn the label expansion it wants.

And if that happens, Sarepta estimates it could peak annual sales of nearly $4 billion. In my view, there’s still a good chance that it will clear this regulatory hurdle. Dozens of treatments exist for DMD, and the FDA is a little more forgiving when considering drugs targeting rare diseases with few effective treatments.

However, even if the regulatory agency decides not to approve it, Sarepta’s existing lineup and deep pipeline should lead to more products and stronger financial results in the future. Biotech investors focused on the long game should seriously consider adding shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to their portfolios.

