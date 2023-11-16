1 Phenomenal Growth ETF That Can Turn $300 a Month into $869,000 The Motley Fool

Investing in the stock market is a great way to build long-term wealth, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a smart choice for those who want to potentially make a lot of money with very little effort.

Each ETF contains dozens or even hundreds of stocks, all tied together into a single investment. This not only helps build a well-diversified portfolio, but takes a lot of the guesswork out of investing when you don’t have to research individual stocks or keep up with industry trends.

However, not all ETFs are created equal, and some are better investments than others. Although there is no one right way to invest, there is a growth ETF that can turn $300 per month into $869,000 or more without any effort on your part.

The perfect growth ETF to supercharge your savings

A Growth ETF that I personally own and plan to continue purchasing for the long term Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG). The fund consists of 222 stocks from 11 different sectors, although about half of the ETF is made up of tech industry stocks.

Growth ETFs, in general, are designed to earn above-average returns over time. While this often comes with more risk, the Vanguard Growth ETF aims to reduce that risk by balancing growing companies with blue chip stocks.

The fund’s top 10 holdings make up nearly half of its total composition, among them leading stocks Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, NVIDIAAnd visa, While they can still see significant growth over time, they are also giant corporations and much less volatile than many smaller stocks.

Then, the other half of the ETF consists of emerging stocks with explosive growth potential. These stocks carry more risk than their blue chip counterparts, but if any of them take off, you could potentially make a lot of money.

Building a $869,000 Portfolio

Over the past 10 years, the Vanguard Growth ETF has produced an average rate of return of 12.88% per year, which is higher than the market’s historical average of 10% per year.

If you were investing $300 per month, here’s how much you could accumulate over time, depending on whether you’re earning a 12% or 10% average annual return:

number of years Total portfolio value: 12% avg. annual return Total portfolio value: 10% avg. annual return 20 $259,000 $206,000 25 $480,000 $354,000 30 $869,000 $592,000 35 $1,554,000 $976,000 40 $2,762,000 $1,593,000

To reach total savings of $869,000, you would have to invest consistently for about 30 years, earning a 12% average return. This doesn’t mean you have to earn 12% returns every year. Some years will be better than others, but over time those fluctuations can average around 12% per year.

Keep in mind that there’s always a possibility that this ETF may not generate those kinds of returns over the long term. One downside of growth ETFs is that they are generally riskier than broad-based funds. S&P 500 ETFs, so there is no guarantee that they will beat the market.

However, if this fund is able to outperform the market even slightly, you could potentially make hundreds of thousands of dollars or more over the long term. If that reward is worth the risk to you, it may be a smart investment right now.

Growth ETFs can help your savings grow faster over time, but it’s important to consider the pros and cons before deciding if it’s the right investment for you. The Vanguard Growth ETF does a solid job of balancing risk and reward, and with enough time, it can potentially help you build life-changing wealth.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETFs. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETFs, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com