1 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy in December Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid | The Motley Fool

The last four years have been no less than a thrill for investors. Over that period, the three major stock indexes have oscillated between bull and bear markets on some occasions, like the growth-focused index. nasdaq 100Enduring wild swings.

After losing a third of its value during the 2022 bear market, the high-flying Nasdaq 100, which ranks the 100 largest non-financial companies listed Nasdaq The exchange, as of the closing bell on December 7, is up 46% on a year-to-date basis.

Although it’s been a terrific rally, the Nasdaq 100 is down a few percentage points from its all-time closing high set nearly two years ago. Put another way, deals can still be found for investors willing to bargain. Just keep in mind that not all 101 components of the Nasdaq 100 are necessarily worth buying (a company has two classes of shares, thus there are 101 components and not 100).

Thus, there are Nasdaq 100 stocks that are a strong buy in December, as well as Nasdaq 100 components that are priced for perfection and worth avoiding.

Nasdaq 100 Stocks Will Be Bought Out of Hand in December: Sirius XM Holdings

Of the 100 companies to choose from, the only one that can be bought confidently in December is the satellite-radio operator Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI -1.49%).

Every publicly traded company has challenges it must contend with, and Sirius XM is no exception. For Sirius

A handful of wealth-based metrics and predictive tools suggest US economic growth could slow or shift into reverse in 2024. Sirius XM relies on new auto sales to convert promotional listeners into self-paying subscribers. It is not unusual for consumers to reduce their discretionary spending during a recession.

Another potential concern is that Sirius XM has more than $9.3 billion of short-term and long-term debt on its balance sheet. With interest rates rising at their fastest pace in four decades, future refinancing activity and/or acquisitions could be very costly.

Despite these challenges, Sirius XM brings a well-defined competitive edge and continued catalysts, making it a no-brainer buy in December.

To begin with, it is the only authorized satellite-radio operator. Let me clarify that this does not mean that the company is free from competition. It is still battling for listeners with terrestrial and online radio providers. But as the only authorized provider of satellite-radio services, Sirius XM has superior pricing power that other radio operators do not have.

To add to this point, Sirius XM’s operating model is markedly different than that of its competitors. Terrestrial and online radio companies depend on advertising for most of their revenue. By comparison, Sirius XM generated about 78% of its net sales from subscriptions during the first nine months of 2023. During economic downturns, advertisers immediately reduce their spending. On the other hand, consumers are much less likely to cancel a relatively low-cost monthly service. In other words, Sirius XM is better positioned to weather a tough economic environment.

Sirius XM holdings also bring a level of cost predictability that traditional radio operators do not have. Although expenses related to talent acquisition and royalties fluctuate on a quarterly basis, transmission and equipment costs are relatively fixed. Sirius XM can continue to grow its subscriber base without increasing its transmission expenses, which appears to be a recipe for long-term margin expansion.

The best part is that Sirius XM stock is cheaper than ever. Investors can buy shares now at 15 times next year’s earnings, which compares with an average forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22 over the last five years.

Nasdaq 100 stocks to avoid in December: Tesla

On the other hand, one of the leading stocks that has driven the Nasdaq 100 up 46% year to date is a top stock to avoid in December. I’m talking about North America’s leading electric-vehicle (EV) maker, Tesla (TSLA 0.49%).

Just as the best stocks to buy face headwinds, the stocks to avoid also have potential upside catalysts. For Tesla, there’s nothing more exciting than the rollout of the Cybertruck at the moment. Deliveries began in late November, with production expected to actually ramp up in 2024. CEO Elon Musk previously said Tesla has collected more than 1 million refundable deposits for the Cybertruck. If consumers continue their purchases, it will be a definite boost to Tesla’s bottom line.

Tesla is also successfully riding its first-mover advantages. It is the only pure-play EV maker generating generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits. In fact, it is expected to report GAAP profits for the fourth consecutive year in 2023.

Although Tesla has a long history of proving its naysayers wrong, the odds are now stacked against the company.

One of the big issues for Tesla is the price war that started with other EV makers earlier this year. Although it was rumored that production efficiencies were behind Tesla’s price cuts, Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in May that demand dictates the company’s pricing strategy. More than half a dozen price cuts across its four production models (3, S, X and Y) clearly indicate that demand is weak and inventory levels are climbing. Global vehicle inventory has increased by more than 400% in the last two years.

More importantly, Tesla’s pricing strategy is squeezing its operating margins. Over the past year ending Sept. 30, Tesla’s operating margin has more than halved from 17.2% to 7.6%. Despite having a market cap that is on par with most major automakers Joint On a basic basis, Tesla’s operating margin is no better than the auto industry average of about 8%.

Another problem for Tesla is that it is struggling to become more than just a car company. Although its energy generation, storage and services segments, collectively, are generating gross profits, these are low-margin segments. Tesla relies heavily on selling and leasing EVs to make money, and that aspect of its operations is struggling mightily amid increasing competition.

I’ll also quickly add that more than 40% of Tesla’s pre-tax income during the September-ending quarter came from volatile sources – its cash and interest income on regulatory auto credit.

But the top reason to avoid Tesla in December is Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO’s terrible habit of overpromising and underdelivering goes back more than a decade. Everything from the promised Level 5 full self-driving (FSD) to the $25,000 mass-produced sedan hasn’t materialized yet, but it’s factored perfectly into Tesla’s valuation.

Auto stocks traditionally trade at 6 to 8 times the coming year’s earnings. Tesla is trading at a multiple of 65x on its forward year P/E. This makes it an easy stock to avoid in December.

Source: www.fool.com