1 Month: How the Bitcoin ETF has performed since its much-anticipated launch bitcoinist.com

The Spot Bitcoin ETF has made a notable impact in the financial world, attracting significant inflows and driving the price of Bitcoin to its highest level in two years, currently at $49,900, briefly touching the $50,200 mark. After.

According to a Bloomberg report, these ETFs have achieved “unparalleled success” across trading measures, attracting billions of dollars of net inflows within just one month of their historic launch.

Bitcoin ETFs generated net inflows of $2.8 billion

Bitcoin spot funds have raised nearly $2.8 billion in net inflows during the first 21 trading days, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence shows.

This figure considers the $6.4 billion withdrawn from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) after converting to an ETF. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) have emerged as the leaders, attracting inflows of $3.8 billion and $3.1 billion respectively.

Bitcoin ETF Monthly Flow. Source: Bloomberg

According to the report, both of these funds crossed the $1 billion threshold within five days or less, making them the only funds to cross $3 billion during their first 20 days of trading.

Despite initial news-seller sentiment, the success of the Bitcoin ETF has driven the price of Bitcoin to its highest point in two years. Jane Edmondson, head of thematic strategy at TMX Vettafy, told the news outlet that any ETF that accumulates more than $100 million in assets within a month is a success. However, the long-term economic feasibility of all these funds remains to be seen.

BlackRock and Fidelity dominate trading volume

Notably, Bloomberg notes that while IBIT and FBTC are leading the pack, other Bitcoin ETFs have experienced varying inflows.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) have attracted approximately $786 million and $918 million, respectively. The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) has raised just $71 million, despite having the lowest fees in the group. Similarly, WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) has invested $15 million. Nonetheless, overall inflows into these ETFs remain strong.

The high trading volume of the BlackRock and Fidelity funds, with more than $6 billion in shares traded since their inception, underscores the ease of trading assets under the ETF structure. This further reinforces the long-standing demand for Bitcoin funds among investors.

However, according to Bloomberg, while these Bitcoin ETFs are available to the general public, some institutions are still maintaining reservations.

LPL Financial, a manager of trillions of dollars of capital, needs further reassurance about the suitability of the ETF for its trading platform and assurances that the selected funds will not be closed.

Even traditional firm Vanguard Group Inc. has avoided offering new ETFs on its massive trading platform. However, experts expect interest and inflows to increase as these ETFs gain wider acceptance and familiarity among investors.

On average, Bitcoin ETFs have left an indelible mark on the financial landscape, attracting billions of dollars in inflows within a month of their launch. The success of these ETFs, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, has not only boosted investor confidence but also pushed the price of Bitcoin to a 26-month high.

While the performance of other Bitcoin ETFs has varied, the overall market reaction remains positive. As these ETFs gain further traction and acceptance, interest and investment is expected to increase, shaping the future of cryptocurrencies in traditional finance.

BTC’s uptrend on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT on tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com