1 Mets that likely will be a star, 1 that won’t, and 1 that will be just serviceable
The New York Mets have built the upper hand on their farm system in 2023. Some came from trade acquisitions at the deadline such as Drew Gilbert and Luisangel Acuna, and some had breakout seasons such as Christian Scott and Blade Tidwell. Although the Mets’ outlook for 2024 is mixed, the farm system gives fans a reason to believe in the years to come.
Prospects have long been considered “lottery tickets”, meaning there is no guaranteed output for an organization’s investment. Viewing prospects this way, the Mets have traded most of their top prospects for veteran talent in the regime’s convoy since Sandy Alderson stepped down as general manager in 2018. Steve Cohen has made major investments in the farm system since purchasing the team in 2021, and the prospect rankings are finally starting to show the returns on his investment. Now with the creation of the minor leagues, who will be the next star to wear the orange and blue?
Drafted by the Houston Astros in the first round of 2022, outfielder Drew Gilbert has already received star praise for his performances at the University of Tennessee. Known as college baseball’s “Bat Flip King”, Gilbert hit 18 home runs with a .289 batting average and .381 OBP between Single A and AA in 2023.
Acquired at the trade deadline for Justin Verlander last July, Gilbert was highly sought after by the Mets for his animated efforts on the field. The outfielder has been compared to Lenny Dykstra for his ‘down and dirty’ efforts on the field in every game. He’s a guy who works hard every game and isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers in the opposing team’s dugout.
Gilbert’s determination and tough demeanor is the attitude of a rising star for a New York professional sports franchise. He is a blue-collar worker who has the numbers to support his stellar efforts. Gilbert is rated by scouts as an above-average outfielder at all three positions with tremendous arm strength. He has enough speed to steal 15-20 bases a year and a lot of power for a guy 5’9”. If Gilbert continues to develop, he will become the next beloved Met in 2024.
Source: risingapple.com