1 in 5 young Americans think the Holocaust was a myth

One-fifth of Americans aged 18-29 believe the Holocaust was a myth, according to a new poll from The Economist/YouGov.

Although the question only surveyed a small sample of about 200 people, it reinforces concerns about rising anti-Semitism, especially among young people in the US.

Another 30 percent of youth said they neither agreed nor disagreed with the statement, while the remaining 47 percent disagreed. Overall, only 7 percent of Americans believe the genocide is a myth, according to the survey.

Congress and the White House have paid particular attention to fighting anti-Semitism in recent weeks as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza continues to divide public opinion. Leaders of top universities were questioned by a House committee on the topic this week, criticized for vague answers about anti-Semitic persecution.

Nearly a third of Americans surveyed described anti-Semitism as a “very serious problem”, while more than a quarter of young people said the same.

On Friday, a bipartisan group of senators led by Senator Jackie Rosen (D-Nev.) introduced a bill to reauthorize the Never Again Education Act, which provides federal funding for Holocaust education.

“Failing to educate students about the gravity and scope of the genocide is an insult to the memory of its victims and our duty to prevent such atrocities in the future,” Rosen said in a statement. “At a time of rising anti-Semitism, reauthorizing the bipartisan Never Again Education Act will help ensure that teachers have the resources they need to teach students about the Holocaust and combat anti-Semitism, bigotry and hatred.” “Will help.”

Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) also signed the legislation.

The House version of the bill was introduced late last month.

The Economist/YouGov poll also found that a majority of Americans support the US supporting Israel in the war against Hamas. About 61 percent of Americans said supporting Israel was either “very” or “somewhat important.”

Despite strong support for Israel in the conflict, nearly half of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s response, according to the survey, including just under 30 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans.

The survey surveyed about 1,500 people online earlier this week, with a margin of error of about 3.1 percentage points.

Source: thehill.com