Nike (NYSE:NKE) may get all the attention in the athletic apparel industry, but lululemon athletica (LULU -0.46% ) definitely deserves some praise. Thanks to strong underlying business performance, its stock has risen 200% over the past five years, a return that crushes its larger rival’s 46% gain.

Despite the huge gain, Lululemon shares remain 16% below their all-time high. This should be viewed as an opportunity, especially for a company that still has a lot of potential as we look ahead. That’s why Lululemon is a no-brainer growth stock that investors should buy and hold – even in market downturns.

showing your flexibility

Take a look over the past few years, and investors will quickly notice how consistent this company’s financial performance has been. Since the second quarter of its fiscal 2020, when the pandemic was still roiling markets and the economy, Lululemon has posted 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth. In itself, this track record is really impressive.

But let’s consider what happened over the last three or so years. Of course, there was the global health crisis. In addition to that devastating event, there were also supply chain issues, rising inflation not seen in 40 years and rapidly rising interest rates. And now, we are in uncertain economic times and some are predicting a recession in the near future.

Viewing Lululemon’s financial performance in this context is even more evidence of its resilience. Being able to successfully overcome all of those unexpected headwinds – things that have largely negatively impacted other businesses in the industry – makes me confident that Lululemon is a stock that investors should buy when the market declines. Need to think about. ,

premium status

To achieve the level of success that Lululemon has been able to achieve in its industry, a company needs to find a way to stand out from the crowd. This business does this because of its premium brand status – Lululemon’s merchandise is undoubtedly at a higher standard.

In the latest fiscal quarter (Q2 2023, ending July 30), Lululemon posted an impressive gross margin of 58.8%, indicating the strength of the brand. This was an improvement over the year-ago period, with management citing savings on air freight expenses as the key reason. That gross margin metric is also higher than what other premium consumer-facing companies report Apple And ferrari,

While this may be viewed as a negative factor as it may limit the total addressable opportunity compared to a business that has mass market appeal, I believe Lululemon’s strong revenues Growth proves otherwise.

Another argument against Lululemon’s high-end focus is that in periods of recession or inflation, sales can suffer large declines as consumers are quick to cut back on discretionary spending when it comes to expensive apparel. Again, the data does not support this. In fact, the leadership team anticipates revenue to grow between 17% and 18% in fiscal 2023.

Development Strategy

The growth story isn’t going to end any time soon, as Lululemon has several drivers that could help expand the top line. Over the next few years, management will focus heavily on promoting digital, men’s and international sales.

Lululemon already generates 40% of its sales online, which could benefit margins, since there is no store overhead with these transactions. It is essential to find ways to maintain a brand presence in this online format.

The business was founded with a focus on women, but the men’s segment has been recording strong growth in recent years. Athleisure is such a powerful trend that it can be attractive to all types of consumers. Men account for about 25% of the company’s revenue, so it has a long way to go to catch up with women’s sales.

And when it comes to international growth, Lululemon sees China, unsurprisingly, as a big opportunity. Nike has an extensive presence there, a playbook Lululemon can use to successfully navigate the world’s second-largest economy. The business will continue to open more stores there.

There’s a lot to like about Lululemon, and it’s definitely a stock you’ll want to hold during a market downturn.

Neil Patel and his clients have no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Lululemon Athletica, and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: Long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com