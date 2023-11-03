1 Great Vanguard ETF to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

Investing in the stock market is a great way to generate life-changing wealth, but the investments you choose will make or break your portfolio.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart choice for those looking for a simple, no-hassle investment that can help you earn a lot over time with little effort on your part. Is. Each ETF holds dozens or even hundreds of different stocks, making it difficult to guess where to buy.

Not all ETFs are created equal, and riskier funds can potentially put your portfolio at risk. However, there is one Vanguard ETF that I continue to buy handily, and it could be a smart investment in 2024. Here’s everything you need to know.

A growth ETF that packs a punch

An ETF in my personal portfolio that I will continue to buy over the next year Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG 1.93%). This ETF consists of 222 stocks, about half of which are from the technology sector. However, all stocks in the fund have the potential to see above average growth.

Growth ETFs, in general, earn higher returns over time than broad-market funds. S&P 500 ETF. Although they carry more risk than their broad-market counterparts, they are also designed to beat the market over the long term.

One advantage of the Vanguard Growth ETF, in particular, is its balance of established companies and emerging growth stocks.

The fund’s top 10 holdings make up nearly half of the ETF’s total composition, and these 10 stocks are from giant corporations. Apple, Amazon, NVIDIAAnd visa, While these stocks may not experience explosive growth, these are relatively stable companies that are very likely to survive market ups and downs.

The rest of the fund is made up of smaller stocks that have a higher potential for significant returns. These stocks are risky, but if any of them move up, you could see a nice profit.

This balance of risk and reward essentially makes this ETF the best of both worlds. It’s still designed to generate above-average returns over time, and with dozens of emerging stocks in its mix, there’s plenty of room for growth. But because it also includes stocks from some of the world’s largest and strongest companies, it is more stable and safe than many other growth ETFs.

How much can YOU earn?

It’s impossible to say how this ETF will perform over time, so your returns will largely depend on how the market performs. However, over the past 10 years, the Vanguard Growth ETF has generated an average rate of return of 12.88% per year.

Historically, the market has generated average returns of about 10% per year. If you were to invest, say, $200 per month, here’s approximately how much you could make over time, depending on whether you’re earning a 10% or 12% average annual return:

number of years Total portfolio value: 10% avg. annual return Total portfolio value: 12% avg. annual return 20 $137,000 $173,000 25 $236,000 $320,000 30 $395,000 $579,000 35 $650,000 $1,036,000 40 $1,062,000 $1,841,000

Although growth ETFs are designed to outperform the market, there is no guarantee that you will see these types of returns. Consider your risk tolerance before purchasing this type of investment. If you’re willing to take a little more risk to potentially earn above-average returns, this ETF may be a good fit for you.

The right investment for you will depend on your risk tolerance and your investment goals. The Vanguard Growth ETF is a smart choice if you want to balance risk and reward while increasing your chances of beating the market over time.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETFs. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETFs, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com