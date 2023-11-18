1 Great Retirement Savings Account You'll Wish You'd Heard About Sooner The Motley Fool

When it comes to retirement savings, most people use commonly known accounts like 401(k) and IRA. These can be great accounts to invest in, as they offer tax breaks and – in the case of a 401(k) – may come with employer-matching contributions.

However, there is another retirement savings account that offers better tax breaks in certain situations, and unfortunately, many people are not familiar with it. And if you are eligible for this account but are not using it, that could be a big mistake.

Don’t overlook this great retirement savings account

One of the best retirement accounts is often overlooked, mainly because it’s not actually called a retirement account. In fact, it’s called a Health Savings Account or HSA.

HSAs are used to help people with high-deductible health plans cover the costs of medical care with pre-tax dollars. If you have a qualified high-deductible plan, you are allowed to invest in it, and you can deduct the money invested from your taxes, like a 401(k) or IRA.

However, there are a few things that make HSAs special.

First and foremost, you don’t passed To immediately access the money you have invested. You can invest it and let it grow tax free. Then, if you use the money for qualified health care expenses, you can Removal Money without taxing them. This is different than a 401(k) or IRA. From those accounts, you pay taxes on withdrawals. It also differs from a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) because when you can do Make tax-free withdrawals from those retirement plans without requiring you to contribute with pre-tax dollars.

This creates an HSA Only An account where you get tax exemption when you invest, enjoy tax-free growth, and can make tax-free withdrawals. The triple tax benefits make this a really powerful account. You can put money into the plan every year you have a qualified high-deductible plan, invest the money and let it grow, and then contribute and withdraw the benefits without paying a dime to the IRS.

How Can You Use an HSA as a Retirement Account?

Now, you’re probably thinking this all sounds great, but wondering how you can use it as a retirement plan.

The most obvious way is to invest in it and withdraw money from it to cover health care costs as a retiree. The average retiree spends more than $150,000 on out-of-pocket health care during their retirement, a large portion of HSA funds can go toward these costs, so retirees benefit from the triple tax break.

But there’s also another rule that makes an HSA a great retirement account. Once you turn 65, you can withdraw money penalty-free from the HSA for any purpose — although you’ll be taxed at your normal rate. So, even if you don’t have a lot of medical expenses as a senior, you can still access your money, and it will be taxed just like a 401(k) or IRA. This means you have a lot of flexibility in how you use the funds.

If you’re eligible for an HSA based on your health plan, you should invest in one to help you save for retirement so you can enjoy the unique benefits this account offers. get started today.

Source: www.fool.com