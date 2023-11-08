1 Exceptional Warren Buffett ETF to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024 The Motley Fool

Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to make money, but the investments you choose can make or break your portfolio.

For many investors, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart choice. ETFs are baskets of securities bundled together into a single investment, and they can be a simpler and more straightforward way to invest than buying individual stocks.

There are countless ETFs to choose from, all with unique advantages and disadvantages. But there’s one ETF, in particular, that’s owned and highly recommended by legendary investor Warren Buffett — and it could be a great buy in 2024.

A powerhouse ETF to keep your money safe

For the most part, Warren Buffett’s portfolio consists of individual stocks. However, it does have one type of ETF – the S&P 500 ETF. through its holding company Berkshire HathawayBuffett owns both Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO 0.28%) and SPRD S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY 0.28%).

The S&P 500 ETF is a great option for people who want to make a lot of money over time with much less risk and effort than individual stocks. This type of investment tracks the S&P 500 index itself, and each fund consists of stocks from the 500 largest and strongest companies in America.

Tech giants to other companies rank among the best in the S&P 500 Apple And Amazon Like for household names Coca-Cola And Procter & Gamble, With so many powerhouse stocks, these types of ETFs are more likely to recover from declines and see long-term growth.

In fact, research shows it’s really hard lose Make money with the S&P 500 ETF instead of losing money. Crestmont Research analysts examined the 20-year total returns of the S&P 500 to determine how often the index saw positive returns.

They found that over each 20-year period, the S&P 500 earned positive total returns. In other words, if you had invested in an S&P 500 ETF at any time in history and held it for 20 years, you would have made money – no matter how volatile the market was during that time.

Not only is it low-risk, but the S&P 500 is also incredibly low-maintenance because all the stocks are already selected for you. By investing in just one fund, you’ll instantly have a diversified portfolio full of strong stocks. All you have to do is hold it for as long as possible.

Building long term wealth in the stock market

S&P 500 ETFs are long-term investments, and given enough time, it’s possible to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more with little effort on your part.

No one knows how stocks will perform over time, but historically, the market has generated average annual returns of about 10% per year. Although you won’t be able to earn 10% returns every year, fluctuations should average around 10% annually over the decades.

If you were to invest $200 per month in an S&P 500 ETF earning a 10% average annual return, here’s approximately how much you could accumulate over time:

number of years total portfolio value 20 $137,000 25 $236,000 30 $395,000 35 $650,000 40 $1,062,000

The sooner you start investing, the easier it will be to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. Even though you can’t invest much right now, time is your most valuable asset. By contributing a few dollars per week, you can earn more than you think over time.

However, one downside to consider is that this investment may only earn average returns. It is impossible for the S&P 500 ETF to beat the market, because it is designed to simply follow the market. If you want to maximize your earnings, investing in individual stocks may be a better strategy.

Warren Buffett has long recommended S&P 500 ETFs to other investors, and he owns two of these funds himself. If you’re looking for a safe investment that requires very little effort on your part, the S&P 500 ETF could be a great buy through 2024 and beyond.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Katie Brockman has positions in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETFs. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola due January 2024. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com