1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Poised to Join Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club The Motley Fool

Every company in the $1 trillion club is investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple (AAPL +0.74%) touted several AI-powered features in its latest iOS update and new iPhone releases. The company invests about $1 billion annually in the development of new AI technologies.

Amazon (AMZN 0.37%) is the leading cloud computing platform, and it recently unveiled its new Trenium 2 chip design to help developers train their large language models while using less computing power. Also announced a new partnership with NVIDIA (NVDA 1.95%).

Microsoft (MSFT +0.88%) established itself as the top choice for AI developers when it increased its investment in OpenAI earlier this year and acquired a 49% stake in the leading AI developer. Its generic AI-powered Copilot service is seeing great uptake across many enterprise applications.

Alphabet (GOOG -1.31%) (GOOGL -1.42%) is developing its own big language model to power its services and provide a cloud computing platform for developers to train and run their own AI applications. .

Nvidia is the leading AI chip maker. Leading developers use its graphics processing units (GPUs) to train their AI models.

It should come as no surprise, then, that one of the most promising stocks joining the group with over $1 trillion market cap is also spending heavily to develop artificial intelligence and apply it to its products. In fact, no one may be able to develop AI that advanced meta platform(META 1.89%), and the market is underestimating its potential.

Advancing Generic AI

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has practically transformed his company from a social media platform provider to an AI innovator. “AI will be our biggest investment area in 2024 – both in engineering and computing resources,” he told analysts during Meta’s third-quarter earnings call. What’s more, it is shifting workforce numbers from other sectors, giving priority to non-AI projects to facilitate investment in artificial intelligence.

So far, the investment has paid off. The company released its Llama 2 large language model over the summer and made it open source. Developers have taken this and produced results that can compete with leading private AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4. This could lead to further progress in the development of Meta’s Llama 3, which could arrive in the first half of 2024.

But Meta has a big advantage over many current members of the $1 trillion club. It is its own largest AI customer.

While Microsoft pushes its CoPilot features to its enterprise software customers, Nvidia has to convince companies they need its chips, and cloud providers have to win customers for their compute space, Meta actually has to push its AI development. Does not sell.

It’s just making their products better

Meta’s machine-learning AI, which it has been working on for over a decade, received a massive investment boost after Meta released Reels on Instagram and Facebook.

Algorithms are increasingly responsible for what you see on Facebook or Instagram. Meta says AI-recommended content has increased total engagement on Facebook by 7% and Instagram by 6% this year. Considering the average American spends more than an hour per day on those two platforms, that’s a lot of extra minutes. This is also responsible for the increase in time spent on Instagram by Reels and now reaching a revenue-neutral impact for Instagram.

Meta also uses generative AI to help businesses create more effective ads on Facebook and Instagram. This can do anything from suggesting better wording to testing hundreds of variations of an ad to find the optimal choice. Generative AI can help marketers get an extra level of conversions to make ads more valuable.

But the biggest development may be yet to come.

Meta unveiled several new AI features at its Meta Connect conference in September. One of the most promising features was Meta’s AI Studio for businesses. This feature makes it easier for businesses to create more effective chatbots for WhatsApp and Messenger.

Moving users from Instagram or Facebook to one of Meta’s messaging apps is already a $10 billion business, but Zuckerberg thinks messaging could be even bigger. Making it easier for businesses to access the most powerful features of its business messaging services could generate more than tens of billions of dollars in revenue for the company.

Going forward, it’s easy to see the Metaverse incorporating generative AI to make it more engaging with lifelike avatars and environments. However, for now, it is already using its AI investments to show meaningful revenue growth.

In fact, Meta’s advertising revenue grew 23.5% in the third quarter. That beats Google’s 9.5% year-over-year improvement and comes close to Amazon’s 25% growth on a much smaller base.

The share price is really attractive

Despite the stock’s strong performance in 2023, investors may still find a deal on Meta’s stock. Shares are trading at just 22.5 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months. To put it in perspective, here are the forward PE ratios of everyone else in the $1 trillion club.

company forward pe Apple 29.6 Microsoft 32.8 Amazon 54.5 Alphabet 24.1 NVIDIA 37.3 meta 22.5

I’m not saying that any member of the $1 trillion club is overvalued (at least not in this article). But in comparison, Meta’s shares appear undervalued. As a leading innovator in AI that is using its developments to accelerate revenue growth and higher profits, this stock is poised to hit the milestone again in the near future. Shares would have to climb about 21% to reach $1 trillion, and that’s within reach for Meta.

