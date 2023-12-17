1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock That Has Created Many Millionaires, And Will Continue To Do More The Motley Fool

The stock market is a wealth-creating machine over the long term, even for conservative investors who buy index funds. But investors who took risks on the most innovative technology stocks over the past few decades have found absolute fortunes.

NVIDIA (NVDA 1.12%) was established in 1993. It went public six years later in 1999 with a market valuation of $625 million. The company is now worth $1.2 trillion, and it has built much of that value on the back of its world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) chips for data centers.

Investors who bought stock in Nvidia’s initial public offering (IPO) and held it till now will get a capital gain of 193,508%. In other words, just $520 invested in 1999 would be worth more than $1 million today.

Nvidia has a history of innovation

Nvidia was founded by a trio of engineers including Jensen Huang, who remains its chairman and CEO today. Inspired by the rise of personal computers, their goal was to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and media industries. Nvidia released its first graphics chip in 1995 and introduced several improved models by 1999.

That was the year Nvidia first launched GPU (graphics processing unit) chips under the GeForce brand. It was 50% more powerful than the company’s previous chip, and it laid the groundwork for GeForce to move forward and conquer the gaming industry. But Nvidia’s focus has since turned to higher callings.

The economy is rapidly moving towards digitalization, and businesses need cost-effective solutions to run their operations online. Thus cloud computing evolved, which involves businesses renting computing power from tech giants that manage centralized data centers. Nvidia’s GPUs power a growing number of those data centers, because they’re faster and more energy-efficient than traditional CPU (central processing unit) chips.

But recent advances in AI technologies are boosting demand for Nvidia’s data center hardware. AI models are developed, trained and deployed in the cloud, so cloud giants prefer Microsoft And Amazon People are racing to get their hands on Nvidia’s data center chips designed specifically for AI workloads.

This includes the H100, which can run large language models (which power generative AI applications like ChatGPT) up to 30 times faster than the company’s previous models. But Nvidia has just launched the H200, which will be twice as fast as the H100 while consuming half the amount of energy. This is a game changer for data center operators, as the new chip can bring down costs as well as bring in more revenue.

Nvidia continues to destroy all financial expectations

Nvidia reports revenue under four business units: data center, gaming, professional visualization, and automotive.

A few years ago, the gaming segment was Nvidia’s biggest driver of revenue. But the explosion in demand for data center chips capable of processing AI workloads — like the H100 and the upcoming H200 — changed the structure of the company’s top line.

Here’s how different Nvidia’s revenue base looks in the most recent third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending Oct. 29) compared to the same period two years ago:

Section % of revenue in Q3 FY 2022 % of revenue in Q3 FY 2024 data center 41% 80% Gambling 45% 16% business visualization 8% 2% automotive 2% 1% Other 3% 1%

In fiscal Q3 2024 alone, Nvidia’s data center revenue grew 279% year over year to $14.5 billion. Nvidia expects to bring in $20 billion in revenue across all segments in the fourth quarter (ending Jan. 29), far exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of $17 billion.

This will bring Nvidia’s total revenue for fiscal year 2024 to $58.8 billion – double the fiscal year 2023 result, which is remarkable for a company of this size. Early forecasts for FY2025 point to another record year for the AI ​​giant.

It has come a long way since its first year as a public company, when it had sales of just $158 million.

Nvidia could create many more millionaires in the long run

Nvidia entered 2023 with a share price of $143. It currently trades at $490, so about $770 billion of its $1.2 trillion valuation has been created this year alone. Frankly, Nvidia’s best advantage is in the rearview mirror; It’s unlikely that $520 invested today will turn into $1 million in the next 24 years as it did in the last two dozen years.

The bigger Nvidia gets, the harder it becomes to grow fast. When a new technology like AI gains momentum, most of a company’s chip sales come in the first few years. Eventually, the market will become saturated and there will not be enough new customers to sustain Nvidia’s growth.

But this does not mean that this company cannot create new millionaires in the long term. This simply means that an investor will have to spend a large amount of money to potentially become a millionaire.

For example, a $100,000 investment could be worth $1 million within 20 years if Nvidia can grow its revenues an average of 12.2% annually. Given that the company is on track to grow its revenue at a compound annual rate of 28% over the last 25 years (including fiscal 2024), it’s a relatively comfortable bet, even if AI tailwinds eventually moderate.

That said, Huang says there is $1 trillion worth of existing data center infrastructure that needs to be upgraded to support accelerated computing and AI. Given Nvidia’s dominant market position, it still has the potential to deliver above-trend growth for several years, which could accelerate investors’ path to the millionaire’s club.

