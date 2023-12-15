December 16, 2023
1-800-Injured expands nationwide with high-profile personal injury legal directory


1-800-INJURED, a renowned medical and personal injury legal referral network registered with the Florida Bar as a Qualified Provider, has announced the launch of its Advanced Legal Directory, designed to provide individuals throughout the U.S. with specific injury Designed to connect you seamlessly with lawyers. This innovative platform aims to simplify the process of finding legal representation for personal injury victims, while also increasing resources for attorneys searching for quality medical providers and specialists.

Simplifying legal aid for personal injury victims

Understanding the challenges personal injury victims face when seeking legal assistance, 1-800-Injured’s directory is an important step in reducing the stress of finding a qualified experienced attorney. With an initial consultation, the 1-800-Injured team quickly identifies clients and connects them with attorneys ready to handle their case immediately. This approach not only eases the search process but also empowers victims to seek fair compensation after accidents. Choosing an attorney is a serious matter, and 1-800-Injured is here to help.

A growing network for lawyers and medical providers

For lawyers, the service provides a streamlined way to refer clients to a wide range of medical specialists in Florida and now in other states across the US. This provides the flexibility to focus on providing exceptional legal representation, knowing that their clients have access to over 100 medical providers in areas such as chiropractic, physical therapy, pain management, orthopedics, neurology, and neurosurgery.

Commitment to service and innovation

Since its inception in 2014, 1-800-Injured is dedicated to providing comprehensive assistance to personal injury victims, attorneys, and medical professionals. With the launch of their legal directory, they continue to uphold their mission of providing unparalleled service and ease of use through their proprietary platform.

Invitation to use the 1-800-Injured Network

1-800-Injured invites personal injury victims, attorneys and medical providers to take advantage of its growing network. With a commitment to evolving their platform, they ensure a simplified, efficient process for all parties involved, tailored to their specific needs.

for more information Or to contact the 1-800-Injured Team, contact [email protected].

Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1-800-injured/

Find us on Facebook:

contact info:
Name: 1-800-INjured
Email: send email
Organization: 1-800-INjured
Address: 201 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite 1920, Miami, FL 33131
Phone: (305) 590-5285
Website: https://1800injured.care/

Release ID: 89116392

