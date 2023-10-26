join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Chimpzy (CHMPZ) has received a warm welcome from the crypto community, attracting a large number of investors daily. This surge in interest has sent the token’s presale numbers soaring, surpassing the $1.7 million mark and setting its sights on an even bigger milestone.

Here, we highlight all the details about the project, including what it has achieved and how you can get in before the price goes up. This is even more important because the next price rise is in 2 days.

Add more goals to the pipeline

Chimps is a noble project. Unlike other crypto developments, it focuses on wildlife conservation and climate change, while also providing users with a means to generate passive income. The project team has dedicated 10% of the token supply and a portion of profits to organizations focused on these challenges. Additionally, the chimps have made elaborate plans for an ambassador program and community outreach, funded through the project’s resources, to emphasize the importance of raising awareness and funds for conservation efforts. Partner organizations include The Gibbing Block, Rainforest Rescue, WILD and One Tree Planted.

In pursuit of this mission, Chimpzy has introduced robust features such as play-to-earn, shop-to-earn, and trade-to-earn mechanisms. These functionalities empower users to earn rewards while actively contributing to the broader goals of the project.

Chimpzy offers a wide variety of features designed to engage cryptocurrency enthusiasts, with a particular emphasis on the Chimpzy Shop, NFT Marketplace, and Zero Tolerance Game. Among the features available, these three components stand out exceptionally.

Unlike a typical online marketplace, Chimpzy Shop serves as a centralized hub for a wide range of products and items. On the other hand, NFT marketplaces enable the trading of NFTs, providing a passive income avenue through a portion of the platform’s trading fees.

By achieving specific milestones within the environmentally conscious Zero Tolerance game, players can collect CHMPZ tokens. For an enhanced passive income experience within the ChimpZ ecosystem, ChimpZ NFT Passport holders receive additional benefits, which contribute to the accumulation of more CHMPZ tokens. The following outlines the steps involved in obtaining a Chimp NFT Passport.

Additionally, Chimp is set to introduce a mobile application integrating AI technology to create personalized chimp AI avatars. This innovative mobile app enables users to create their own unique chimpanzee avatar. To access this functionality, users can obtain a Diamond NFT Passport, giving them the ability to customize a Chimp NFT Passport that serves as their digital representation within the ecosystem.

Next presale phase for CHMPZ to come in 2 days

The presale of CHMPZ tokens has gained significant momentum, evidenced by the substantial influx of investors, raising a total of over $1.5 million. Currently in its 14th presale phase, each token is priced at $0.00125, with later phases seeing a rise to $0.00140 with a listing price of $0.00185. A 4x bonus coin offer is also available, potentially reducing the cost for investors to less than $0.00093.

Additionally, a special Chimpzy Diamond NFT reward is being offered during the presale. Those who do not secure these NFTs at this stage will have the opportunity to acquire them in the future, albeit at a higher price and with limited availability. Non-presale participants will have to wait for the prelaunch of the whitelist NFT Passport, an opportunity reserved only for early presale contributors. The eligibility to receive the Chimpzy Diamond NFT Passport will remain intact exclusively for those who participated in the initial presale round. Additionally, when CHMPZ coins are used to obtain ChimpZ NFT Passports, a burning mechanism will be activated, potentially reducing the total circulating supply by 10%.

Following the presale, the Chimpzy team will focus its primary focus on securing listings on various exchanges and pursuing technical aspects. This includes the development of the Chimp Store, NFT minting platform, and staking engine. The inaugural listing on the centralized exchange (CEX) is expected in the latter half of the year.

conclusion

With only 2 days left for CHMPZ price to rise, investors will want to get involved in the project as soon as possible. The fact that it actually helps the planet makes it all the more essential. We recommend taking a look at charitable causes, social channels and of course the CHMPZ presale.

