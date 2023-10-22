‘£1.6 million stolen from my business in 20 minutes’

The owner of a small business who had £1.6million stolen in just minutes through fraud has strongly criticized the response of the authorities.

An employee at Steve Wright’s firm, Kent Brushes, was tricked into giving thieves access to a company account.

Mr Wright said both his bank and Action Fraud had handled the matter “terribly”.

It comes as a top law enforcement official has called for longer prison sentences for those convicted of fraud.

Adrian Searle, director of the National Economic Crime Centre, said the maximum sentence for fraud is currently 10 years, the average sentence is around two years and even the most serious cases are still only four years.

“We support longer sentences for the fraud that is causing the most harm,” he told the BBC.

“In particular we want the emotional impact of fraud to be taken into account.”

The Home Office recorded 1.25 million cases of fraud by March 2023. About 4% of those cases were investigated and just over 4,000 cases reached court.

‘I feel sick to my stomach’

Mr Wright is struggling to describe the moment he realized the money was gone from his business.

“I don’t think I can put into words how I felt,” he says.

The financial controller of his Hertfordshire-based company was targeted in a sophisticated authorized push payment (APP) scam in early July.

This happens when victims are psychologically tricked by criminals and induced to transfer money to thieves.

In this case, the victim was duped into thinking that company money was at risk, before the criminals compromised him to gain access to the company’s bank account.

The fraudsters then stole £1.6 million through dozens of fraudulent transactions in less than 20 minutes.

“I felt sick to my stomach. My initial thought was, ‘This must be a mistake. Surely the bank will be willing to help us get the money back,’” Mr Wright told BBC Radio 4’s Money Box.

“I thought about our financial controller who was a victim of this… and then very quickly thought about… ‘How do we recover these funds?’”

She contacted Hertfordshire Police, who told her she needed to report her crime to Action Fraud – the national reporting center for fraud and cyber-crime run by the City of London Police.

With several dozen employees and a turnover of around £11m, the company is not afforded the same protections as individual consumers, such as the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Contingent Reimbursement Model Code.

Most high street banks are linked to these, obliging them to return funds to innocent victims of this type of fraud.

As such, three and a half months after the money was stolen, the business has not been returned by the bank, no arrests have been made and there is no sign of any further investigation.

“It’s been handled appallingly. The response from the bank – they don’t care. The response from Action Fraud… well, there hasn’t been one,” says Mr Wright.

“And if we were treated that way, having lost £1.6 million, many other victims would be in a vulnerable position, I can only imagine how they would have felt too.

“It’s not okay, it’s a serious crime.”

Just over a month after the money was stolen, Action Fraud sent him a letter, which they described as “case closed”.

Following our investigation, Action Fraud admitted that details of the crime were incorrectly recorded, have apologized and said they have taken measures to ensure this does not happen again.

Mr Wright’s bank Barclays said it was “clear” the customer had been the victim of a sophisticated scam and that no bank would ever ask people to transfer money or share sensitive data such as one-time passcodes.

“Kent Brushes has been provided with a large amount of fraud awareness and educational information to help protect itself from scams, including this scam in particular,” the bank said.

“This matter has been thoroughly investigated at the highest level and our decision remains unchanged that the business customer will be held accountable.”

It says it is essential to work with law enforcement to stop scams and catch fraudsters.

Commenting on Mr Wright’s case, Adrian Searle of the National Economic Crime Center said: “We recognize that the police response to fraud is not yet where it should be and we are making a number of major changes to that response. ” ,

“One of those big changes is that colleagues at Action Fraud and the City of London Police, who own that system, are undertaking a big change program to improve Action Fraud.”

In response to Mr Searle’s calls for longer prison sentences for those convicted of fraud, the Ministry of Justice said: “We sympathize with everyone who is a victim of fraud and criminals should face a sentence that reflects the seriousness of their actions. It reflects.

“The average custodial sentence length for fraud offenses has more than doubled since 2010, keeping criminals off our streets for longer periods of time.”

how to prevent fraud

The Take Five campaign to stop fraud is urging people to:

Stop: Before giving your money or information, stop and think, this can keep you safe.

Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s okay to decline, reject, or ignore any request. Only criminals will try to harass or terrorize you

Protect yourself: If you think you have fallen into a scam, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud

