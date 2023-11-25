1.3 million chickens to be culled after bird flu found at Ohio farm

More than 1.3 million chickens are being culled at an Ohio farm to stop an outbreak of avian influenza, as first reported by the Associated Press.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that the flock is being culled after a case of bird flu was found at a Union County egg farm.

Although the spread of the disease has been less severe this year compared to 2022, 8.1 million birds have been killed on commercial poultry farms this year, including 5.8 million of them in Ohio this month, the AP reported. .

It is the second farm to kill more than 1 million birds this month, as 1.1 million birds were killed at an egg farm in Taylor County, Iowa. A farm in Wright County, Minnesota also killed 940,000 birds this month.

According to the CDC, human cases of the disease are rare, with one report of a person in the US infected with the H5N1 strain of the virus since 2022.

Super-chickens to the rescue:Scientists show how CRISPR gene editing could combat bird flu

What is bird flu?

Bird flu is a disease caused by a family of flu viruses that spread primarily among birds.

Avian influenza viruses are classified into two groups according to the CDC and USDA:

Low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) (often seen in wild birds)

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) (mostly found in domestic poultry).

According to the Centers for Disease Control, LPAI viruses cause mild or no disease and HPAI viruses cause severe disease and high mortality in infected birds.

Bird flu has caused a loss of about $660 million to the government and the prices of eggs and poultry have increased in recent days. At least 65 million birds have been killed by 2022 to limit the spread of the virus.

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

Signs that a bird is infected with avian influenza include:

loss of appetite, lethargy

sudden death without previous symptoms

swelling of eyelids

twisting of head and neck

Purple discoloration of body parts including waist and legs

stumble and fall

Diarrhea

difficulty breathing

running nose

Source: www.usatoday.com