1.2 million chickens will be killed at the Iowa farm where bird flu was found

An additional 1.2 million chickens will be culled to stop the spread of bird flu after the virus was confirmed at an Iowa egg farm in a second major case this week.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Management announced the latest bird flu infection on Friday at a farm in Taylor County, and Iowa’s governor immediately declared a disaster there to ensure the state had time to respond immediately. There are resources.

The Iowa case is the latest in an outbreak that began early last year and has prompted officials to cull about 63 million birds overall. Earlier this week, one million chickens were killed at an egg farm in Minnesota. But the majority of cases, or about 58 million birds, occurred last year

Whenever a case of bird flu is detected, the entire flock is culled to prevent the highly contagious virus from spreading to other farms.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is finding fewer wild birds carrying the virus this year, suggesting that some ducks and geese may have developed immunity. Farmers are also working hard to keep the virus out of their fields, and the government is trying to respond quickly if bird flu is detected.

Iowa remains the worst-hit state in the country, with more than 17 million birds killed since the outbreak began. The state is the leading egg producer in the country and has the largest number of birds in egg farms. In one case last year, 5 million chickens were killed at an egg farm in Iowa.

Nebraska ranks second with more than 6.7 million birds killed, followed by Colorado with 6.26 million and Minnesota with 5.6 million.

Most of the recent cases this fall have been found in Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa, which are among the major migratory routes that ducks and swans follow as they fly south for the winter. The virus spreads easily through the droppings of wild birds that can be tracked to farms, and there has been an expected increase in cases since autumn migration began.

Poultry and egg farmers try to prevent the virus from reaching their farms by requiring their workers to shower and change clothes before entering the barn. Trucks are also cleaned before entering the farm, and different sets of equipment are kept for each barn.

Last year, due to losses, the prices of eggs and poultry increased, but this year the prices have fallen significantly.

Bird flu is not considered a threat to food safety because officials kill all birds on farms where the disease is found before they can enter the food supply, and poultry and eggs are frozen at temperatures up to 165 °F (73.89 °C). Celsius) to be cooked properly. Kill any virus. Infection in humans is rare and usually occurs only in people with prolonged contact with sick birds.

