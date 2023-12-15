0N1 Force Unites Blockchain Elite for 'Web3 Strikes Back' Event

nft project 0n1force is making waves, uniting the Web3 community, and celebrating groundbreaking project founders with its extraordinary event aptly named “Web3 Strikes Back.”

Taking place on December 16, 2023, from 3 to 6 pm (EST), the event will host a number of games and activities. Participants can anticipate playing with NFL Super Bowl champion JuJu Smith-Schuster in the ecosystem’s “Fortnite Web3 Founders Cup,” earn 500 0n1 points while exploring the Fortnite map, and enter a raffle for additional prizes and can obtain “Proof of Attendance Protocol”.

The event’s title sponsor and Emmy-award-winning game, Shrapnel, will also be giving away 10,000 Lightpack NFTs to 10,000 lucky attendees. So, Web3 fanatics, be sure to join this premier event with industry veterans to receive important rewards!

A new Web3-focused chapter with industry symbols

Web3 Strikes Back has made headlines in the industry and is set to garner a significant amount of attention due to its impressive line-up of industry leaders and pioneers.

The event’s roster includes a diverse range of influential figures, ranging from visionary entrepreneurs to innovative creators, each renowned for their transformative contributions to the blockchain landscape in their respective fields. As a result, 0N1 Force proudly announced the first wave of participants for their inaugural “Fortnite Web3 Founders Cup” via a tweet:

The event’s exclusive lineup is led by clones of CoolCats, whose Blue Cat NFTs connect digital art with mainstream culture. Tom Bilyeu also comes up with Quest Nutrition and Impact Theory, fusing nutrition, storytelling and gaming. Each of their contributions has been important in shaping Web3’s interaction with different sectors.

The event highlights Kevin, CEO of Dust Labs, who is running major Web3 projects like DeGods and Y00TS, demonstrating his leadership in growing the community. Completing the roster, however, are NinjaAlerts CEO Jonah Blake and Trevor, both known for their influential roles in the BTC ordinals domain respectively.

With these leading figures in blockchain, Web3 Strikes Back is more than a celebration of digital art and gaming; This is a testament to the rapidly growing impact of Web3 in reshaping entertainment and community engagement.

