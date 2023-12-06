0.04% Bitcoin holders control 62% of all circulating supply: an alarm bell?

BitInfoCharts, citing data from @GRomePow took On December 4,

0.04% of Bitcoin holders control 62% of the circulating supply

This rapid concentration of wealth has reignited the debate over Bitcoin’s decentralization, with critics questioning whether the coin lives up to its promise of a democratic financial system.

At launch, the mysterious founder of the first blockchain network, Satoshi Nakamoto, aimed to issue decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) electronic money with an autonomous system. Central to this platform and funding format was its community-facing nature and decentralization.

However, based on findings by @GRomePow, BitInfochart shows a rapidly growing gap between a small group of large BTC holders, also known as whales, and the majority of users, consisting primarily of retailers. Is. While the wealthiest Bitcoin addresses hold 62% of the current circulating supply, the majority of BTC holders own a much smaller amount.

Nevertheless, this inequality has led some to argue that Bitcoin’s wealth distribution is “no different from traditional financial systems, which undermines its claim to decentralization.”

Although this is a growing concern, staunch Bitcoin supporters say that wealth distribution and decentralized rules are two different concepts. He argues that the decentralized nature of Bitcoin lies in its underlying technology, which allows anyone to participate in the network without intermediaries or central authorities.

He says that BTC holders are not involved in securing or approving the network. If anything, these entities may be corporations, including MicroStrategy and Tesla, which have amassed billions of dollars worth of coins over the past few years, holding them as part of their investment strategies.

Why the growing inequality in BTC control?

Overall, the concentration of wealth in Bitcoin is primarily attributed to early adopters who acquired significant amounts of BTC during its infancy. As the value of cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed, these early holders have amassed substantial wealth.

Nakamoto is said to control 1 million BTC. Meanwhile, early miners and adopters like Hal Finney’s estate control billions worth of coins mined using their desktops.

Furthermore, the decentralized nature of Bitcoin allows individuals to choose how they manage their holdings. Some people may store their BTC in a secure wallet, while others may keep them on exchanges for easy trading. As of early December 2023, Glassnode data shows that about 20% of all circulating Bitcoins are held on exchanges.

