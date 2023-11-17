[토큰포스트 오후 브리핑] Information about “Information about ETH and ETFs” – Post

[리플 CLO “SEC 기소는 게리 겐슬러 위원장 편견서 비롯”]

[암호화폐 서비스 업체 XREX, 싱가포르 주요 결제기관 라이선스 잠정 승인]

[바이낸스 대테러 담당자 퇴사]

[독일 의원 “디지털 유로 반대…BTC, 법정화폐로 도입해야”]

[NFT 판매량, 한달새 64% 증가]

[애널리스트 “ETH 현물 ETF 승인돼도 시장 영향 미미할듯”]

[email protected]

Source: www.tokenpost.kr