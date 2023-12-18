December 18, 2023


TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — ZilBank.com, a leading SaaS banking platform, has upgraded its user experience with many new features and enhanced functionality. The upgraded cloud banking platform includes virtual cards, ACH, and domestic wire transfers and allows foreigners to remotely open business accounts in the US.

The Virtual Card feature allows users to make easy store transactions via smartphone, with real-time expense tracking. Another noteworthy feature allows non-residents to open US bank accounts remotely, making business transactions and financial management accessible without their physical presence in the US. The cloud banking platform’s upgrade also added ACH and domestic wire transfers to make transactions seamless. Users can conveniently pay bills and receive funds with a secure and hassle-free banking service.

ZilBank.com offers a global payment solution with an international payment feature, allowing users to make overseas transactions. The platform also tracks these payments, providing a secure and accurate banking service. The cloud banking platform’s wallet feature allows users to make payments via ACH, wire, check, and virtual cards.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, ZilBank.com, and OnlineCheckWriter.com, remains committed to continually enhancing its services to meet its users’ evolving needs and expectations. ZilBank.com is now working on rolling out more features covering international wires, multi-account management, currency exchange options, and physical cards.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef
ZilBank.com
+1 408-775-7720
email us here
