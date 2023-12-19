YXX Airport: How you can save money on Vancouver flights

Don’t miss out on a good deal by only sticking to what you know.

Travellers looking for cheap flights out of the Lower Mainland might want to look beyond Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) might seem out of the way, but there are multiple ways to get there that allow you to leave your car at home, like a dedicated shuttle and bus service.

Travellers on a budget may also appreciate that flights from smaller airports like YXX are often cheaper when travelling to select cities.

While there are some excellent deals out of B.C.’s biggest airport available right now — Vancouver to London, England for only $251 is a jaw-dropping offer — some destinations are cheaper from Abbotsford.

Only a couple of airlines operate out of the YXX airport, including WestJet and ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines. However, WestJet discontinued its discount brand Swoop this fall, citing fierce market competition.

Swoop offered numerous low-cost options from the Lower Mainland airport, but competitor Flair Airlines continues to serve flight deals to places across the country and south of the border.

Travellers who want to head back east will find lower prices on the route connecting the Lower Mainland with Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). From YXX, prices start at $134 including tax, while prices from YVR start at $149.

Although this might not seem like a massive price difference, there may be times of the year when flights from YVR are scarce, particularly during peak travel times. In these cases, travellers might save a significant amount by opting to fly out of Abbotsford.

International flight options from YXX Airport

Travellers can also enjoy lower prices on popular routes connecting the Lower Mainland to destinations south of the border. For example, WestJet prices out of YXX to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) start at roughly $40. However, there may be more availability at select times of the year, such as during the summer months or for big events.

The cheapest prices on the YVR to SFO route typically start over $300 to $600.

Curious about when you’ll find the cheapest flights from the Abbotsford airport? Find out how to use the Google Flights “search anywhere” option to uncover the best deals.