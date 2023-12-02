Youths to run Christmas gift-wrapping business | News, Sports, Jobs

STEUBENVILLE — Three business-minded young people will be running an operation that will help in Christmas gift preparation through their gift-wrapping operation, Santa’s Lil Wrappers.

Harding Middle School fifth-graders Synai Robinson, Ja’seir Luke and Kefka White, participants in the Sycamore Youth Center’s Young Entrepreneurs Class, have been meeting since the beginning of the school year to prepare for the third-annual gift-wrapping business.

Their shop will be open at the Sycamore Youth Center on Dec. 22 from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals can bring a minimum of four unwrapped Christmas gifts to the center, where the three will handle the wrapping for a donation.

Renee Thompson, the class’s instructor, said the business will offer a drawing, refreshments and a small store for people to buy “last-minute gifts.” All of that will go on while a Christmas music playlist, specially curated by the three, plays in the background.

Thompson, who has been directing the Young Entrepreneurs Class for three years, said, “We’ve gotten a lot of community support (for Santa’s Lil Wrappers.) Last year, we got kind of iced out, but we still got a good turnout.”

The class itself, which meets every Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. during the school year, has existed since the Sycamore Youth Center’s beginning, Thompson said. Previous projects executed by the class’s participants — generally a new bunch each semester — include an outdoor garage sale and pet store known as Pets N Stuff. A possible project being considered for the spring is a pop-up breakfast store called Sizzlin’ Café.

However, Santa’s Lil Wrappers was so popular, the class decided to bring it back in future years, Thompson said. The class is in the final stages of preparation before this year’s wrapping business kicks into action.

“(Kids in the class) have to learn how to do inventory, they have to do a business plan … (and) they have to price everything,” said Thompson, founder and executive director of Thee Ambassadors, which focuses on establishing developmentally appropriate learning settings for youth.

“We try to teach them the whole scope of business — not just making money but how do we get there to make the money. … So, if they want to go into business, they have a great understanding. It’s more than just coming in and making money; they have to put the work in.”

There is no cap on the size of the class, said Thompson, who holds a degree in early childhood education. The class allows any number of students to attend during its first month, but it becomes closed to newcomers after that point to make sure the participants are dedicated to the hard work and not just attending occasionally to get a piece of the money participants earn.

“I don’t do it for them, they have to do (the work).” Thompson said. She added that this group is the smallest class yet, but their size “didn’t deter them.”

Luke, who has been in the class for two years, said his favorite part about the class is planning projects that benefit the community.

“What I like about the entrepreneur class (is that), if I want to start my own business one day, this is helping me build up to know the steps of being a businessperson when I’m older,” said Luke, who added that he wants to be a scientist and possibly create a business with the goal of curing cancer.

White, who is participating in the class for the first time, said he learned through the class how to create a business plan. His favorite aspect of the class is doing meaningful work for the community.

Robinson, who aspires to be a fashion designer or cosmetologist, said it is great that the entrepreneurial class teaches that “not only adults can have their own businesses, but kids can, too.”







