November 22, 2023
Young people shun going out for house parties to save cash


House parties have surged in popularity over the past year – as young adults look to save money.

A poll of 2,000 adults aged 18 to 45 found 75% have attended or arranged a house party during the last 12 months.

Gatherings at home can be cheaper than heading out

And 23% have been to more of them compared to the year prior.

The biggest draw is to save money amid the cost of living crisis (44%) – with it often cheaper for guests to take shop-bought drinks along with them.

But the appeal isn’t just to save money – 39%t like them as they tend to know many of the guests and 44% enjoy the relaxed atmosphere.

Following the findings, hard-seltzer brand White Claw, which commissioned the study, has opened a pop-up store called the ‘The Claw-ner Shop’ stocked with house party essentials.

Read more on savings money

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, BIMINI, will be running the shop based in Shoreditch, London, while music label, Defected Records, will be providing the music.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the store which opens 3pm til 8pm on November 25 and 26, they said: “It’s giving… iconic.

“I’ve had many looks in my career, but shopkeeper ain’t one of them, and I’m here for it.

“I can’t wait to team up with my babes at White Claw to front the The Claw-ner Shop this November.

“I’ll be bringing the vibes (obvs) – and expect to see it from you guys too – and sharing my top tips to ensure the party never ends.”

The study also identified some of the ingredients for the perfect house party – with 15% believing a strong selection of music is key.

Snacks are also considered to be an essential ingredient for an ‘epic’ house-based gathering by 29%.

With pizza (30%), a ‘beige buffet’ of sausage rolls, chips, and chicken nuggets (20%), and crisps (16%) among the choice offerings.

As such, the research carried out through OnePoll found 35% consider running out of supplies their biggest concern when hosting a party.

But for 36% one of the key parts of the house party isn’t the party – it’s the run up to it, the pre-party.

Of those who feel this way, 68% said it helps them feel more at ease.

While 61% said it gives them a chance to catch up with friends “before the night runs away (61%)”.

Other enjoyable aspects of the pre-party include getting ready with friends (38%) and listening to music to set them up for the night ahead (31%).

Michael Dean, spokesperson for White Claw UK, said: “We’re delighted to launch ‘The Claw-ner Shop’ in the heart of East London this November, with the aim of putting good house parties back on the map.

“Our research clearly shows house parties are back with a bang and we know Londoners are going to be excellently equipped for a night they’ll never forget.”

White claw is hosting a pop up in London



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How to Sell Make Money by Listing Products on Etsy

How to Sell Make Money by Listing Products on Etsy

November 22, 2023
Corporate Citizen of the Year: Brookfield’s Connor Teskey is moving the needle on the energy shift (and making money, too)

Corporate Citizen of the Year: Brookfield’s Connor Teskey is moving the needle on the energy shift (and making money, too)

November 22, 2023

You may have missed

Prosthetic heart valve market is projected to grow at 7.5%

Medicated Shampoo Market Poised to Grow at CAGR

November 22, 2023
The Evergrande founder recently lost two Hong Kong mansions, collectively worth $200 million, to a creditor

The Evergrande founder recently lost two Hong Kong mansions, collectively worth $200 million, to a creditor

November 22, 2023
What’s next for Alibaba stock, down 65% since 2021?

What’s next for Alibaba stock, down 65% since 2021?

November 22, 2023
Ethereum still bullish: Richest ETH wallet buys heavily to the tune of $124 billion

Ethereum still bullish: Richest ETH wallet buys heavily to the tune of $124 billion

November 22, 2023
Warren Buffett celebrated Thanksgiving with gifts worth nearly $900 million – and revealed what will happen to his fortune after his death

Warren Buffett celebrated Thanksgiving with gifts worth nearly $900 million – and revealed what will happen to his fortune after his death

November 22, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

UK National Living Wage to be raised to £11.44 an hour

November 22, 2023