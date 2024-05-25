You can save money on hurricane supplies in Florida — and have two chances. Here’s how

Preparations for the 2024 hurricane season began with a scary storm forecast. “The highest forecast that we’ve had,” Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service, told the Miami Herald in late May.

The season begins June 1. It’s time to prepare.

For the second year, Florida is giving you a break on buying hurricane supplies with a pair of tax holidays.

The number of predicted storms is a “reason to be concerned, of course,” Graham said. “But not alarmed.”

So get what you need and save some money. Here’s what to know:

When are hurricane tax-free days in Florida?

▪ The first sales tax holiday begins Saturday, June 1, and runs through Friday, June 14.

▪ The second tax holiday period begins in the thick of the season, Aug. 24, and runs through Sept. 6.

During these tax breaks Floridians can build their hurricane kits of emergency supplies with qualifying household goods including pet food and supplies, batteries, flashlights, detergent, and other necessary items while avoiding the sales tax.

Note: Florida’s general sales tax is usually 6%. If you buy $10 in pet supplies, for instance, you’ll save 60 cents.

What supplies are tax free?

Some of the no-tax qualifying hurricane supplies include:

Selling for $10 or less

▪ Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case.

Selling for $15 or less

▪ Manual can openers

▪ More pet supplies like collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls, cat litter pans and pet waste disposal bags, and hamster or rabbit substrate. Leashes, collars and muzzles for pets and pads, as well as cat litter that cost more are also included in the tax break. Also pet kennels or carriers and pet food of 50 pounds or less and over-the-counter pet medications that can cost $100 or less are included.

Selling for $20 or less

▪ Reusable ice.

Selling for $40 or less

▪ Portable self-powered light sources like candles, flashlights and lanterns.

Selling for $50 or less

▪ Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios.

▪ Gas or diesel fuel tanks.

▪ Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt.

Selling for $60 or less

▪ Nonelectric food storage coolers and ice chests.

▪ Portable power banks.

Selling for $70 or less

▪ Smoke detectors or smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

▪ Fire extinguishers.

Selling for $100 or less

▪ Tarpaulins, Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting.

▪ Ground anchor systems, including bungee cords, tie-down kits.

Selling for $3,000 or less

▪ Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage.