Yes, cutting cable TV really does save money — here’s a step-by-step explanation – Campus News

By Darren Johnson

Campus News

Readers of my pieces, for the most part, are loyalists to print newspapers — as we all should be — but that also denotes we may be a demographic that likes traditional media.

While I don’t think subscribing to a $42/year newspaper is that big of an ask, other forms of traditional media can be quite expensive.

Early in the pandemic I cut Spectrum — I had been using them for cable TV, Internet and even phone.

My bill usually hovered close to $200 a month, unless I had some deal that maybe saved me $50. Let’s say average bill was $175 a month.

During the pandemic, the service wasn’t working — again — and I had to have some guy from there, traipsing through the house more than a couple of times. Wires, modems, cable boxes, routers.

Dealing with the company by phone was always a nightmare. Their Spectrum store in Wilton is a case study on how notto perform customer service.

Eventually, I’d had enough.

Some say it costs the same to cut the cord, as all of these a la carte streaming channels add up, but is that really true?

Let’s break it down:

I got a $50 window antenna for local broadcast TV. Sometimes one of the dogs hits the antenna and I temporarily lose reception to a channel, so I’ll have to, say, watch CBS news as opposed to NBC news, but all of these news broadcast are all kind of the same. This was a one-time expense that will last many years, and you can find these antennas cheaper on eBay (mine’s a Mohu Leaf 50).

In case you haven’t used an antenna this century, it’s all digital now. You will get a lot of channels crystal clear with one — and, again, free!

I just use my cell phone instead of a landline (I’d only had the landline because occasionally I had to use a fax machine for newspaper stuff. But now everyone is good with scanning/emailing docs).

For Internet, Verizon offered me a 5G cube. You can stop by the Verizon Store — which is much friendlier than the Spectrum Store — and see if your address qualifies. I’m near the Hudson and close to a Verizon signal, so it works for me. As I was already a Verizon customer, this only adds about $40 to my monthly family plan bill. (I’m sure AT&T, T-Mobile and others also have similar cubes.) The Internet provided via my cube is excellent — and I’m a big streamer. And no routers, wires, etc.! And no service calls — if it stops working, I can just go get another, for free!

Channels: If you like those basic cable channels, like A&E, History and Lifetime, you could get Frndly TV for only $6.99/mo. They also have a DVR feature for a buck or two more. I no longer care for these channels, but a lot of people do like them. Shows from those channels, though, do show up on other streaming services, so you can also find them there.

You will need to either have a smart TV (which aren’t expensive anymore) or hook up something like a Roku Express stick to your TV. These may be a one-time expense of $30 or so. The Roku remote is exceedingly simple. There are buttons on it that say “Netflix,” “Hulu,” “Amazon,” etc.

Also, it’s important to note, once you have a smart TV or something like Roku, you now can get lots of free movies and channels.

Your local or college library probably allows you lots of free movies via an app called Kanopy. Just search for it on your smart TV/stick and download, then input your library info.

Sports — major ones come over the antenna for free, and streaming services like Amazon’s (which you get for free if you are a Prime member) often carry big games.

You can also broadcast tons of free YouTube shows to your TV from your smartphone. I watch an independent show regularly that way.

Streaming channels: I feel that Netflix is a must-have. There’s just so much on it and the original programming is decent. Hulu is good. Max (formerly HBO) has some good quality — they know how to curate the best shows — and is worth it; especially their lower-priced plan at about $10. I may add on a Peacock or Paramount if they have a hot series. Those usually run about $5 a month. So let’s say the above is $40/month, if you’re allowing that Amazon is “free” because of all of the free shipping you get being a Prime member.

OK, so what’s the monthly cost? $40 for the Internet cube, $40 for the premium streaming channels, maybe, say, $5 for the occasional add-on, and the hardware costs are negligible. So I think it’s fair to say my cost for TV/Internet is $85 a month.

Plus, when I had cable, I was paying for movie rentals and Netflix anyway, so my total bill then was definitely closer to $200 a month.

And no wires, routers, rude service people or service calls.

So go cut your cord — you’ll have to go to that purgatory known as the Spectrum Store to return your hardware, but, after that, you’re done!