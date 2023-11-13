Xbox Game Pass update will save us all a ton of money

A new Xbox feature will provide you with updates on discounted Xbox Game Pass games, helping you save money on releases you want to keep.

Check out one of the latest and greatest Xbox Game Pass additions, Lies Of P below

However, something Xbox does increasingly well is its subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. For a universal price, gamers on Xbox platforms can access online multiplayer and a seemingly endless collection of games courtesy of Xbox Game Pass. This is unlike PlayStation Plus, which continues to frustrate subscribers with price-hikes and lacklustre additions to the service.

In another move to provide an all-encompassing experience for subscribers, Xbox has sneakily introduced a feature that tells you when a game is about to leave Xbox Game Pass, and it could save you money.

While you can check which games are leaving whenever you want by navigating some menus, Xbox will now send through notifications informing you when a game is set to depart, as well as a link to its store page in case you want to buy it permanently.

If you choose to keep the game via a purchase, you’ll take advantage of a 20% discount for being subscribed, which can be a pretty good deal depending on the game.

So if you’ve been playing some stellar Xbox Game Pass titles you can see yourself revisiting in the future, like the most rewarding soulslike ever made, Lies Of P, you’ll be kept in the loop on when it’s on its way out and grab a discount before it goes.