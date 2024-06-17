X Games Announces New Format From 2026

X-Games is changing formats from the current twice-a-year competitions to a new league-based format.

In the current format, individual athletes compete in different winter and summer action sports disciplines. The summer event consists of competitions in skateboarding, BMX, and motocross. In the winter event, athletes compete in freestyle skiing and snowboarding. There is also a video competition in skiing, snowboarding, and mountain biking in which athletes do tricks in an urban environment.

In a press release, X-Games officials revealed the new league-based competition system on June 13. The new system will be implemented in 2026 and is inspired by Formula One.

In the new format, athletes compete in teams in a year-round calendar; however, the summer and winter sport disciplines will remain separate. The two different leagues will be the X-Games Summer League and the X-Games Winter League.

The teams will consist of different athletes competing in individual disciplines. In these disciplines, they can collect points for their team. Similar to Formula One, investors will back the team.

X-Games is taking this step to make the action-sport competition a global event and enable the athletes to earn more money from the competitions. Currently, athletes are paid a share out of a $2.4 million prize bag depending on their position.

The new format grants the athletes more money since they can earn money through individual competitions as well as the team competitions. Competitors can also make money through sponsorship from team investors.

Scotty James, nine-time X-Games gold medalist and strategic advisor of the competition said in an official press release: “As both an active athlete and an advisor for X Games, I’m excited about the opportunities this new format presents. The long-term vision not only aims to grow action sports on a global level, but also provide athletes with greater security than ever before. For the first time, we will be able to focus on performance while benefiting from a stable and sustainable career path in action sports.”

Athletes have criticized X-Games before because of the poor payment of competitors. X-Games pays athletes placing tenth or below just $1,000. This is not enough to cover the travel expenses of international competitors. The new format is supposed to improve this situation.

X-Games was founded in 1995 and has been one of the biggest action sports competitions ever since. The 2023 summer X-Games drew over 50,000 visitors to the event. The disciplines have been changing over the years and used to include things like bungee jumping and inline skating.

