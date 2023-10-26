Michael Harrison, non-executive director at WT Financial Group, is set to retire from the firm with Chelsea Pottenger taking over.

Harrison has signalled his intention to retire from the advice network operator after two years to focus on external commercial interests.

“A special thanks goes out to Michael Harrison for his contributions since joining WTL when we acquired Sentry back in 2021,” said Keith Cullen, WT Financial managing director.

“Michael has added a wealth of knowledge of advice practice management along with deep experience in mergers and acquisitions during his tenure, and we wish him continued success in his external business and personal endeavours that he is focused on.”

Prior to the $7 million acquisition, Harrison was a Sentry shareholder and director, as well as a chairman at financial services growth consultant Peloton Partners.

The former non-executive director also played a crucial role in forming and growing the ASX-listed advisory firm Shadforth Financial Group, which was acquired by IOOF in 2014.

His role at WT Financial will be replaced by Chelsea Pottenger, effective from the firm’s upcoming annual general meeting on 26 November.

Pottenger is a keynote speaker and corporate wellbeing presenter. She founded EQ MINDS, a corporate performance and wellbeing coaching educational platform which trains executives and staff across a variety of industries, including financial services.

Cullen welcomed Pottenger to the board, stating: “She brings an entrepreneurial flair and terrific track record of success that we know will add value. That she has not previously worked directly in financial services is a key benefit as we continue to pursue fresh ideas on our journey to redefine paradigms in our profession and re-imagine the relationship between advice practices and their licensee.”

In response to her appointment, Pottenger said: “I am looking forward to bringing fresh perspectives and collaborating with a dedicated team, ensuring WTL remains at the forefront of the dynamic financial landscape to deliver favourable results for the company and for the advice practices it supports.”