Would you sell feet pics online for extra cash?

Whether you’re an economic savant or everyday Aussie, you’ll know that we’re likely looking down the barrel of one of the worst recessions Australians today have ever lived through.

In many industries, jobs are more scarce than they’ve ever been. In others, no one can find workers to fill the roles companies have available. Coffees at regular metropolitan cafes are now clocking in a $4.50 and $6.50 – with an extra dollar or two added as soon as you ask for ice.

The rental market is essentially a disaster, with prices skyrocketing over the past year, and renters forced to vacate their homes in favour of smaller, shoddier properties further out of the city centres.

All that to say that in Australia, money is scarce, which means people are finding new ways to make it – and keep it coming.

For one woman, Riley Ray*, her solution to combating the rising cost of living crisis, was to pick up extra work.

But unlike stocking shelves at Coles after her 9-to-5, or doing freelance work on the side of a full-timer, she turned to more lucrative shores: selling photos of her feet online, via an increasingly popular website, Feet Finder.

Feet Finder has a reputation as “the safest, largest, and easiest website to view, buy and sell feet content” on the internet. Riley says she chose that site as it was the largest platform she knew of specifically designed for foot fetishes. At the time, it was also free to have an account, though now it costs between $3.99 and $14.99 per month to use the site.

With categories ranging from high heels to pedicure, lotion and just ‘male’, there’s a range of photos and videos for every kink, quirk or fetish. It’s got over 5000 five-star reviews, and counting.

OnlyFans content has exploded over the past year or so, with many reality TV stars and adult entertainers turning to the platform to make money off their profiles – and give supportive fans a little something extra.

Several TikTok users have also turned to Feet Finder as a side hustle, sharing photos of their feet on the platform and raking in cash as a result – not to mention giving the industry some high-profile exposure to boot.

In fact, it was TikTok that Ray says “made her” turn to Feet Finder as a fast and easy cash grab.

Riley Ray sold photos of her feet in stilettos. Image: Supplied

“I saw two or three videos from random chicks [on TikTok] saying ‘I’ve made $40,000 a month on Feet Finder’ and I thought, ‘That’s a great business idea’ because it’s an easy way to make money,” she tells Body+Soul.

“I knew I liked taking photos of my feet, especially inside heels. And there’s no need to show face or bod – so why not give it a go?”

When I ask Ray why she likes taking photos of her feet, she says “There’s something about the elongation of the leg, especially in heels. You know, when you’re bored sitting on a couch and you just sort of just take photos?”

One thing led to another, and she set up an account – enthused by the prospect of making money with purely her own body.

“I started taking photos and I thought I can start with those pics, create a couple of folders: a sexy heel ones, a pedicure category,” she says. “And then you can either sell individual photos or sell an album.”

Ray charges $50 for an individual image, which is blurred for the buyer before the payment is made. She sells albums of five or six photos for $250, and says she looked at other people’s profiles to figure out a reasonable price before setting the cost of her own.

One of the photos Riley Ray sold on Feet Finder. Image: Supplied

When you sign up for an account you can choose to view/buy feet pics, for “foot lovers who want to view and buy foot fetish content”, or sell them, for “models who want to sell feet content and make money”.

For sellers, once they’ve made the account, they start uploading photos or albums, set a price, and then, theoretically, watch as the money starts rolling in.

Much like other user-generated content platforms, like Onlyfans or Sunroom, Feet Finder has options for both buyers and sellers – making it less of a viewing platform like Porn Hub, and more of a full-on e-commerce marketplace.

Both parties link their credit cards or PayPal details to the account, making it easy and accessible for anyone wishing to participate – it’s a lower barrier to entry than other platforms where cryptocurrency is the preferred method of payment.

When I ask her why she chose feet over other, possibly more lucrative forms of user-generated content sharing to make money she says that with feet, it feels removed.

“They don’t know who you are…it’s anonymous”.

For Ray, using her feet to make cash was ideal, and many women in their mid-20s agree. It requires no sacrifice of anonymity, and while they know people will masturbate while looking at the photos – it’s just their feet, right? It’s not nearly as personal as a genital or a face.

Ray’s partner, on the other hand, disagreed.

“He knew I did it but he was also like ‘Look, I’m glad it’s over. I don’t really want you showing anything of yourself online’,” says Ray.

Riley Ray also sold photos of herself getting pedicures. Image: Supplied

Anecdotally, they say that selling relatively ‘safe’ imagery online is a slippery slope. While non-sexual imagery may reap rewards, the prices of risqué content are exponentially higher. Once you’ve got the account, what’s nothing stopping you from trying your hand – or foot – at that variety too?

Ray says that for her personally, she “probably wouldn’t” move into more explicit content. For one, she didn’t see much success on Feet Finder, thus hasn’t caught the bug for posting more, more, more.

But more than that, she says “I just don’t feel like I could. Full respect to people who want to, but I just don’t think it’s in me to sell photos of my body or face, and put that out there publicly.”

At present, Ray has deactivated her profile on Feet Finder, since she didn’t actually make any sales in the couple of weeks she was on the platform. That being said, if she knew she’d make “guaranteed money” on the site, she’d “probably reactivate it”.

When asked why she didn’t think she had much success, she tells me it’s because she only wanted to post “sexy photos” whereas the people who see success on the platform are the ones who do something a little different.

“They’re the ones who go down the gross category,” she says. “As in really ugly, disgusting feet”.

“That’s like where I draw the line. But, unfortunately, I felt like the sexy feet category was really oversaturated”

She also believes that the profiles with the most success get the payments from cross promoting their profiles on social media – particularly those who share on TikTok to the masses. But due to her wish for anonymity, that’s not an option.

“I’m also impatient, so only give it three, three or four weeks,” she says. “And during that time I was actually out of pocket because I was spending money on pedicures and heels for the photos”.

Riley Ray didn’t see much success on Feet Finder, but is always looking for new ways to make cash. Image: Supplied

For Ray, the move to selling feet photos online wasn’t too far off from other methods she’s explored for making cash on the side – a move she says has definitely increased since the end of Covid.

“I’m trying to do affiliate marketing and dropshipping,” she says, which, for the unacquainted, refers to selling “shitty products straight from China to consumer”

“You don’t have warehouses, and consumers usually buy off a Shopify site and you just make the profit.”

When I ask Ray if she’s always been into the idea of side hustles and she says “I try to be a side hustle girl, but then full time work takes over. It’s exhausting.”

“But I mean, I’m always looking for ways to make money. And I like ways to make money that don’t take a lot of effort. I thought, ‘This is a low effort, but hopefully high reward’.”

“I see a business opportunity and I jump on it if I think it’s worth it – but some of them fail.

For Ray, it’s less about the act itself, than the end goal, which is to retire as quickly as possible.

“I would love to retire. My goal was to retire by 30 and I’m 30 in April,” she says. “The life of the side hustle is really great. “You have like four or five side hustles and that can be a full-time job. It’s fun working with a good team, but I’ve always been a ‘be my own boss’ kind of person.”

When I ask her why that appeals to her, over a lifestyle that’s more predictable but more steady, she says, “No boss. Travel any time I want. Autonomy.

“Really, you’re buying freedom”.

*Names have been changed