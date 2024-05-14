Work on third of Guernsey savings suggestions under way

Image caption, The savings sub-committee will bring proposals to the States before the end of 2024

Almost a third of suggestions put forward as part of a public survey looking at how the government can save money are already being worked on, the States has said.

The sub-committee looking at how the government can save between £10m and £16m a year has published a summary of ideas people have put forward.

The most popular area for savings was restructuring and rationalising the way the States works.

The committee is mandated to publish its proposals before the end of the year.

Image source, States of Guernsey Image caption, Some 744 ideas and comments were identified in the initial assessment as being part of new or ongoing workstreams

Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller, a member of the savings sub-committee, said while the group had intended to present its findings earlier this year it had been “impractical” because of the number of submissions received.

Some 2,385 ideas were generated as part of the public survey process.

Comments about how some benefits, including pensions, could be means tested made up some of the suggestions on how social security could be reformed.

When it came to law and order the most popular suggestion was the decriminalisation of cannabis.

‘Difficult decisions’

Ninety suggestions were concerned with the structure of government, including recommendations for a reduction in the number of deputies.

Ms Kazantseva-Miller said: “Ultimately, it will be up to the States of Deliberation, to decide whether they are willing to make some potentially difficult decisions in order to meet the target of £10-£16m in cost reductions that they resolved to find.”

Vice-President of Policy and Resources Heidi Soulsby, who leading the sub-committee, admitted the States are already doing too much this term and “are not managing to deliver on opportunities that have already been identified”.

She said the next steps involved meeting the highest spending committees to see which of the suggestions could be worked on.

