Woolworths trick that saved Aussie dad $1,890: ‘Game changer’

Graham Cooke saved nearly $2,000 by subscribing to Woolworths delivery. (Graham Cooke)

Two years ago, with a new baby and a growing list of household needs, my family and I decided to sign up for Woolworths Unlimited Delivery. Little did I know, this decision would save us a whopping $1,890 over two years.

As any parent knows, juggling the demands of a young family can be challenging, and having essentials like food, nappies, and wet wipes delivered to our door within one day has been a game-changer. Woolworths Unlimited Delivery offers free delivery on orders over $75 and even includes one-hour delivery windows via Uber, which would typically cost $15 each.

It does not, however, include the “delivery now” option. With two deliveries a week, the convenience and savings quickly added up.

Do you have a story to tell? Contact yahoo.finance.au@yahooinc.com

For any young family, this service can be a fantastic way to save money and time if going to the store is inconvenient.

The rise in online shopping since COVID-19 has shown no signs of slowing down, and in fact, online spending is at a record high in Australia. The convenience of having groceries delivered has become a staple for many households.

Of course, there are occasional hiccups. Sometimes items get damaged, or the wrong product is delivered.

RELATED

However, I’ve found it very easy to get refunds through the Woolworths app, and any issues we’ve had were promptly resolved. It’s important to keep an eye on your spending habits, as it can be easy to fall into the trap of ordering more frequently when it’s so convenient.

Are grocery delivery subscriptions worth it?

The cost of Delivery Unlimited is $15 per month or $119 per year — I paid yearly as it’s cheaper.

But there are other supermarket subscription services worth considering.

Coles offers the Coles Plus Saver, which, for $7 a month, provides a 10 per cent discount on one shop per month and double Flybuys points.

Story continues

However, this service is currently only available in Victoria and Tasmania. The standard Coles Plus program, at $19 a month, includes free delivery on orders over $50 and free Rapid Delivery or Click & Collect.

Woolworths Everyday Extra, on the other hand, costs $7 a month or a discounted $35 for the first year ($70 annually thereafter).

Graham Cooke saved nearly $2,000 thanks to Woolworths offering delivery. (Source: Channel 7/Linfox)

This plan includes a 10 per cent discount on one shop at Woolworths and one at Big W each month, offering more value than Coles.

Additionally, it provides 2 times Everyday Rewards Points, which convert to Qantas Points at a rate of 2:1, making it a better points deal than Coles.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on your shopping habits and which rewards system you prefer.

For my family, the convenience and savings with Woolworths Unlimited Delivery have been invaluable.

If you’re a young family looking to save money and time, it might be worth giving it a go.

Of course, the big supermarkets are rarely the cheapest option available. Finder recently conducted a grocery comparison to see which supermarket offers the best value among the big three: Aldi, Woolworths, and Coles.

You can read more about it here – but in the meantime, remember that while unlimited delivery is convenient, shopping around will give you the best value overall.

Get the latest Yahoo Finance news – follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.