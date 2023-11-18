November 18, 2023


Following the Women in Finance Summit and Awards 2023, we’re catching up with some of the leading women in the financial services space.

In this episode, we chat to Suzanne Wood, state general manager residential broker Victoria/Tasmania at Westpac Group (and state chair of the Women of Westpac employee advocacy group), about how she climbed the career ladder in banking and the power of having strong female role models.

Tune in to find out:

  • How she learnt the art of having difficult conversations.
  • The perils of unconscious bias and how to tackle them.
  • How Westpac is supporting women through the Women of Westpac employee advocacy group.

And much more!
 





