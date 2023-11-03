November 3, 2023


Ahead of the Women in Finance Summit and Awards 2023, we’re catching up with some of the leading women in the financial services space.

In this episode, we chat to Anjali Crossette, manager of motor operations at non-bank lender Liberty, about breaking barriers and misconceptions about car finance and why she believes the industry needs to showcase gender diversity across every rung of the career ladder.

Tune in to find out:

  • Why the finance industry is an attractive industry to work in for women.
  • The progress being made in gender diversity in car finance.
  • How Liberty is leading the way by example.

And much more!

 





