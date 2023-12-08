December 8, 2023
Woman who saved nearly £1,000 for Christmas explains exact date she starts cutting costs


This time of year can often be financially stressful for some as the costs can add up however Carol says she is always on top of her finances due to her festive planning

Carol is known as “Christmas Carol” to friends and family

One Christmas fan has shared how she saved nearly £1,000 on Christmas through savvy spending and strategic preparations.

Carol Sanderson is a self-described Christmas enthusiast, she adores the season and is known as “Christmas Carol” to friends and family. Carol often watches classic yuletide movies throughout the year – including in the summer and by November 1 her home is a festive spectacle with two trees up on display and decorations hung up throughout.

The caring assistant from Manchester also has 15 Christmas brooches which she alternates wearing each day throughout November and December, telling The Mirror: “I truly think it spreads cheer, especially at work. I look after a woman who recently turned 100, and the brooches brighten up her day.”

This time of year can often be financially stressful for some as the costs can add up, however, Carol says she is always on top of her finances due to her festive planning. Carol says she has managed to save nearly £1,000 through early planning and savvy spending. The 57-year-old told The Mirror the planning for next Christmas can sometimes start on the day itself – she has been caught more than once scrolling through bargains for next year’s presents.

Carol, who lives with her partner Martin, budgets around £1,300 for the festive season, factoring in her saving strategies. Last year, Christmas 2023 planning began on Boxing Day when she managed to snag a Space NK gift box for her cousin in the sales.

Carol budgets around £1,300 for the festive season

The giftbox was originally priced at £90 but Carol managed to pick it up for over half the price at £40 – saving herself £50. She also managed to pick up candles from Neom which were reduced from £40 to just £18. For cards, wrapping paper, and crackers, Carol usually hits the January sales, often finding discounts of up to 75% at stores like Clintons – that was another tactic she used this year.

Throughout the year, online shopping hacks also come into play. Carol often picks up bits and bobs for Christmas through cashback sites. The care assistant says she’s saved around £1,100 over the past four years and around £340 in the last 12 months through cashback sites.

She added: “If I see something in the shops, I won’t jump the gun. I’ll head home, check if I can snag it cheaper elsewhere online, and more often than not, I can.”



