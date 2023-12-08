Woman who saved nearly £1,000 for Christmas explains exact date she starts cutting costs

This time of year can often be financially stressful for some as the costs can add up however Carol says she is always on top of her finances due to her festive planning

One Christmas fan has shared how she saved nearly £1,000 on Christmas through savvy spending and strategic preparations.

Carol Sanderson is a self-described Christmas enthusiast, she adores the season and is known as “Christmas Carol” to friends and family. Carol often watches classic yuletide movies throughout the year – including in the summer and by November 1 her home is a festive spectacle with two trees up on display and decorations hung up throughout.









The caring assistant from Manchester also has 15 Christmas brooches which she alternates wearing each day throughout November and December, telling The Mirror: “I truly think it spreads cheer, especially at work. I look after a woman who recently turned 100, and the brooches brighten up her day.”

This time of year can often be financially stressful for some as the costs can add up, however, Carol says she is always on top of her finances due to her festive planning. Carol says she has managed to save nearly £1,000 through early planning and savvy spending. The 57-year-old told The Mirror the planning for next Christmas can sometimes start on the day itself – she has been caught more than once scrolling through bargains for next year’s presents.

Carol, who lives with her partner Martin, budgets around £1,300 for the festive season, factoring in her saving strategies. Last year, Christmas 2023 planning began on Boxing Day when she managed to snag a Space NK gift box for her cousin in the sales.

Carol budgets around £1,300 for the festive season



The giftbox was originally priced at £90 but Carol managed to pick it up for over half the price at £40 – saving herself £50. She also managed to pick up candles from Neom which were reduced from £40 to just £18. For cards, wrapping paper, and crackers, Carol usually hits the January sales, often finding discounts of up to 75% at stores like Clintons – that was another tactic she used this year.

Throughout the year, online shopping hacks also come into play. Carol often picks up bits and bobs for Christmas through cashback sites. The care assistant says she’s saved around £1,100 over the past four years and around £340 in the last 12 months through cashback sites.

She added: “If I see something in the shops, I won’t jump the gun. I’ll head home, check if I can snag it cheaper elsewhere online, and more often than not, I can.”

Alongside this, Carol works hard to cut her normal monthly bills to allow her to spend more money around the festive season. Using MoneySuperMarket, Carol roots around to find the best deals on insurance and putting the savings towards Christmas. She is also a member of the SuperSaveClub from MoneySuperMarket. This allows Carol to earn £15 in cash rewards for every qualifying product that she buys through the site, including car, home and pet insurance, and broadband.

She said: “Loyalty doesn’t seem to count for much these days. You’ve got to shop around and beat the system. I regularly switch insurance companies, and I’m currently paying £479 a year with Admiral for my car – saving £60 from my previous insurer.”

Christmas decorations are up in Carol’s home from November 1



As October rolls in, Carol’s Christmas preparations kick into high gear. Gift boxes she’s set aside throughout the year are unpacked, and presents are adorned with ribbons, bows, and trinkets. Come December, Carol and Martin have a festive activity planned for every weekend, like Christmas shows, visits to the Christmas markets and strolls to see the dazzling Christmas lights.

Carol saves money on her and Martin’s Christmas days out through her Free Days Out Annual Pass which she gets by being a member of MoneySuperMarket’s SuperSaveClub. Worth £160, the annual pass allows unlimited days out at thousands of venues across the country for a whole year.

This Christmas, Carol has got days got a range of days out planned for her and her partner across Manchester from exploring the historic Staircase House to enjoying a round of crazy golf at Paradise Island Adventure Golf.





Over the last 12 months, Carol believes she has saved around £916 on Christmas this year thanks to her financial savviness. However, she noted that her planning wasn’t about “pinching pennies”.

Carol said: “I’ve always loved Christmas, and the older I get, the feeling doesn’t diminish. Making savings throughout the year means I can treat my loved ones to a brilliant Christmas. My planning isn’t about pinching pennies, but about creating moments and memories that last.”

Carol’s 2023 Christmas Savings

Using cashback sites – £366

Buying gifts in post-Christmas sales – £250

MoneySuperMarket National Days Out Pass – £160

Using MoneySuperMarket to find best car insurance deals – £60

Buying cards, wrapping paper, and crackers in post-Christmas sales – £30

Searching online for better prices instead of buying in store – £50

Total – £916