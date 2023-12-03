December 3, 2023
Woman who moved into an RV to save money on course to become a millionaire by 45


Carly DeFelice shared that her annual cost-of-living is $25,000, which is apparently “super low” as she has no debt, and uses the remainder of her salary to invest and save

Carly DeFelice, from Fort Worth, Texas, figured out a way to save thousands

A woman has revealed how she has saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by moving into an RV full time.

Carly DeFelice, from Fort Worth, Texas, shared her life advice on an episode of CNBC’s Make It show.

With a finance degree, the 38-year-old lives on a 20ft by 8ft RV which she purchased in cash for $14,000. She shared that her annual cost-of-living is $25,000, which is apparently “super low” as she has no debt, and uses the remainder of her $58,000 salary to invest and save.

Now working as a community manager at a co-working space, Carly talked about the journey she has been on to become financially stable. She did not grow up in a wealthy family and took on many jobs to make ends meet, including being a soccer referee and babysitting.

Carly set out to try tiny living

In 2008 she graduated from college with a finance degree and as the recession hit, she was left with $35,000 in student and car loans. She decided to understand how to install home security, having previously experienced selling the systems during her school summers.

She paid herself $50,000 a year through a business account and reduced her debt, which was helped by just paying $500. The financial expert established her business Best Money Class Ever in an attempt to share her personal finance advice.

She attempted to try out “tiny living” which prompted her to buy the RV, alongside an SUV, for $14,000 each. After establishing herself in the trailer in Austin, she found community at a co-working space, and later became the manager.



