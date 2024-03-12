Woman shares creative money saving hack: making homemade butter

Australians are coming up with creative ways to save money as the cost of living crisis bites.

One Australian has shared her hack to save cash on butter, making her own butter at home for just $2.16.

“Homemade butter is the way that I save money,” she said.

Pouring four tubs of thickened cream — which she bought for $2.16 — into a stand mixer, the hack leaves her with butter as well as butter milk to use for the perfect pancake mix.

“I put them into the freezer until I’m ready to make cakes, biscuits, whatever I need with it as well. It is a great way to save money,” she finished.

It comes as Australians struggle through the cost of living crisis, with inflation, interest rates, the cost of groceries, and the housing crisis taking a toll.

As people scramble to find ways to ease the burden, finance influencers and enthusiasts are also sharing their top tips.

Pouring four tubs of thickened cream into a stand mixer, the hack leaves the woman with butter as well as butter milk to use for later.

“She’s on the Money” host Victoria Devine has a simple fix: preparing a grocery shopping list.

While this might seem obvious, Ms Devine suggested using Copilot to create a shopping list filled with all the best sales so you don’t need to waste time looking for sales in store.

“You can get it to tell you what’s on special at Coles versus Woolworths and do your shopping list that way,” Ms. Devine said.

“She’s on the Money” host Victoria Devine says preparing a grocery shopping list will help shoppers. Victoria Devine/Instagram

Sydney-based finance influencer Invest with Queenie also has some tricks up her sleeve, encouraging Aussies to shop around rather than simply settling for high bills.

Using websites like Energy Made Easy, where you input your bills, can find areas for savings.

“You can see whether it’s competitive and it recommends different providers that could cut down on your bills every month,” Ms Tan said.